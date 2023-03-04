New Bob's Store Opens in Watchung New Jersey - Location Spans 20,000 Square Feet, Providing Convenience for Area Shoppers

Bob's Stores, a leading retailer of apparel and footwear, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Springfield NJ location to Watchung, NJ. The new store officially opened its doors on Tuesday, February 28th, offering customers a wide selection of high-quality products for the whole family including activewear, denim, casual wear, workwear, team apparel, and footwear.

WATCHUNG, N.J., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob's Stores, a leading retailer of apparel and footwear, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Springfield NJ location to Watchung, NJ. The new store officially opened its doors on Tuesday, February 28th, offering customers a wide selection of high-quality products for the whole family including activewear, denim, casual wear, workwear, team apparel, and footwear.

The new Bob's Stores location in Watchung spans over 20,000 square feet, providing a convenient and accessible location for shoppers in the area.

"We're thrilled to offer the local community in Watchung a convenient location to shop for a wide range of products. At Bob's Stores, we believe that everyone should have access to high-quality products at unbeatable prices, and we're proud to enrich communities by providing just that," said Kevin Campbell, Executive Vice President, Operations.

Bob's Stores has a long history of providing customers with quality products and unbeatable prices. With retail stores located throughout the Northeast, the company has become a trusted name in the industry. The new location in Watchung is part of Bob's Stores' ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint and providing convenient access to its products for customers in the region.

The new Bob's Stores location in Watchung is located at 1501 U.S. 22, Watchung, NJ 07069. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm, and on Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm.

