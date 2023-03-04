Blockchain Laboratories becomes member of Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC)
Blockchain Laboratories becomes member of Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC)SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain Laboratories is excited to announce we have become a member of the Global Blockchain Business Council, also known as the GBBC. Being a member of GBBC will provide our business with resources and opportunities to be among the business leaders, regulators, and government officials that are advancing the understanding and adoption of blockchain technology.
The GBBC is the largest industry association for the blockchain technology and digital asset community. It was launched in Davos in 2017, GBBC is a Swiss-based non-profit, with more than 500 institutional members, and 230 Ambassadors across 108 jurisdictions and disciplines.
The GBBC is dedicated to furthering adoption of blockchain technology by convening regulators, business leaders, and global changemakers to foster collaboration and advance the dialogue for creating a more secure, equitable, and functional society.
Blockchain Laboratories membership in the GBBC gives us access to InterWork Alliance Token Taxonomy Framework (IWA TTF) working groups. Which are developing the future standards for having interoperable token standards. Being a GBBC member will also allow us to be part of the Voluntary Carbon Markets(VCM) Taskforce Meetings to share and gain insights with other thought leaders in the industry.
We have been using IWA TTF since we first launched our Proof of Concept CO2 Removal NFTs back in QTR 4 2021. And designing all our web3 solutions using IWA Token Taxonomy Frameworks to create future proof and interoperable web3 applications.
The InterWork Alliance, which is now an initiative of the Global Blockchain Business Council, empowers organizations to adopt and use token-powered services for business operations, across many use cases and networks, bringing inclusivity to globally distributed applications.
The IWA and GBBC invites all global Standards Development Organizations, Open Source Foundations, Industry Standards Organizations, and other industry groups to collaborate in the quest to resolve some of the world’s most intractable multi-party problems with standardized, token-based distributed applications.
Under the direction of the GBBC, IWA drives the creation of open standards, protocols, and specifications for tokenized business services on a global scale through the development of its Token Taxonomy Framework, and Analytics Frameworks. IWA will also launch a comprehensive certification program based on its frameworks.
GBBC’s global member community has the opportunity to participate in IWA’s Business and Technical Working Groups and contribute to IWA’s frameworks designed to simplify the digital interchange of value.
“The combination of these two organizations into one is fantastic for the business community,” said Marley Gray, Principal Architect – Azure Multiparty Engineering, Microsoft; Chair, IWA Leadership Council. “Harnessing the opportunities and navigating the disruption that blockchain technology presents just got a whole lot easier.”
IWA’s Leadership Council is comprised of Marley Gray, David Treat, Senior Managing Director, Co-Lead of Accenture’s Global Blockchain & Multiparty Systems business; GBBC Board Chair, Peter Golder, Chief Commercial Officer & Board Member, SIX Digital Exchange, John deVadoss, Founder & President, NGD Enterprise, Eric Saraniecki, Co-Founder & Head of Strategic Initiatives, Digital Asset, and Sandra Ro, CEO, Global Blockchain Business Council.
“Blockchain Laboratories is glad to become a member of the GBBC and join IWA working groups, and we look forward to collaborating with other web3 innovators in the tokenization markets. We are looking forward to getting involved in the working groups and VCM meetings to learn from others, and share what we have built using IWA TTF” Boone Bergsma, Founder/CEO of Blockchain Laboratories.
Accelerating Web3 Business Innovation
Any multi-party digital interchange requires a trusted, agreed-to unit of value, and correlating contractual agreements. And right now, technological disparity across platforms creates roadblocks that inhibit the level of interworking necessary for web3 to scale adoption. There needs to be unified standards where all parties work together to build out the global web3 ecosystem.
The InterWork Alliance initiative of the GBBC, is an independent, technology-neutral, cross-industry initiative determined to tear down these siloes by simplifying and standardizing how multi-party interchanges are accomplished amongst disparate technology platforms across use cases such as global sustainability, supply chains, healthcare and more.
Tokenization and distributed applications that exchange and use any unit of value can disrupt global economics, but the wide availability of different platform types has stalled the adoption of tokenized assets.
The IWA, GBBC, and its members are building sets of specifications and tools necessary for defining what a token is and how its contractual behaviors work so that organizations can create token-based business models agnostic to the tech stack.
The Global Blockchain Business Council is where great technology and innovative business leaders meet to deliver the market-driven specifications needed to facilitate interworking, delivering a proven, standard approach that is required to bring consumer trust into web3.
“As Blockchain Laboratories prepares to launch Carbonland Trust’s and Intrinsic Methods’ DLT carbon credit registries we knew being part of the GBBC was going to be an important part of bringing to market our web3 solutions” Boone Bergsma.
About Global Blockchain Business Council
GBBC is the leading global industry association for the blockchain technology ecosystem with nearly 500 institutional members, and 178 Ambassadors from more than 95 jurisdictions and disciplines. GBBC is dedicated to furthering the adoption of blockchain by engaging regulators, business leaders, and global changemakers on how to harness this ground-breaking technology to create more secure, equitable, and functional societies.
