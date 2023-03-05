Modeling Duo Dante and Beatrice Show Off Skills in Training and Tricks

instagram @dante.and.beatrice instagram @dante.and.beatrice instagram @dante.and.beatrice

Dante and Beatrice, Two unique pups are making their mark in the world of dog modeling and achieved many milestones.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world of dog modeling and training continues to grow, two unique pups are making their mark. Dante and Beatrice, both ten months old, have achieved remarkable milestones in their training, including a certification in intermediate trick training and multiple training certifications, all before the age of one.

What sets Dante and Beatrice apart from other dogs is their unique look - they are half German Shepherd and half Husky, making them the perfect mix between beauty and loyalty. Their good looks combined with their extensive training make them stand out in the world of dog modeling and advertising.

From an early age, the duo began their training with renowned trainer Sylvia Wes. They learned basic puppy training and obedience skills, including socialization, potty training, introduction to crate training, and more. Dante and Beatrice quickly graduated from puppy essentials with skills such as sit, down, focus, touch, wait/impulse control, place, drop it/leave-it, name recognition, basic leash manners, and how to not jump up while greeting someone.

Their impressive training continued when they turned six months old and began working with trainer Susan Light to learn tricks. Dante and Beatrice quickly earned two certifications: AKC Trick Dog Novice beginner certificate and AKC Trick Dog Novice Intermediate. They are currently working on their Advanced certification, which they expect to achieve in the coming weeks.

Some of the tricks they have learned include paw, crawl, roll over, jumping through a loop, kiss, spin in a circle, wave hello, catch, head down, go find (play hide and seek or find an object), ring bell, push button, cross paws, back up, play dead, and many more. All these tricks have been very useful to their modeling career, but the most important behavior they learned through their trainers was to resist their impulse and hold a position for quite a long time. Dante and Beatrice can currently hold their sit and down for 5 still minutes, making them perfect for photo shoots and advertising.

Dante and Beatrice's Training Journey:

Dante and Beatrice's training journey began when they were just 8 weeks old, when they learned basic obedience and socialization with the help of a professional trainer. As they progressed, they were introduced to more complex tricks, which they mastered with the help of a second trainer.

1. Basic Puppy Training and Obedience

The first step in Dante and Beatrice's training journey was basic puppy training and obedience. With the help of their trainer Sylvia Wes, they learned socialization, potty training, introduction to crate training, and basic commands such as sit, down, focus, touch, wait, place, drop it, leave-it, name recognition, and basic leash manners. They also learned how to not jump up while greeting someone.

2. Complex Trick Training

At 6 months old, Dante and Beatrice started training with a second trainer, Susan Light, to learn more complex tricks. Using positive reinforcement, they quickly mastered tricks such as paw, crawl, roll over, jumping through a loop, kiss, spin in a circle, wave hello, catch, head down, go find (play hide and seek or find an object), ring bell, push button, cross paws, back up, play dead, and many more.

Positive Reinforcement Training For Dogs:

Dante and Beatrice have demonstrated the incredible potential of positive reinforcement training for dogs.

Here are some key takeaways from their training journey that can help you train your own dog with positive reinforcement:

1. Start Early: Dante and Beatrice began their training journey when they were just 8 weeks old. Starting early is crucial for successful dog training, as it helps to establish good habits and behavior early on.

2. Consistency is Key: The trainers of Dante and Beatrice used consistent rewards and positive reinforcement to reinforce good behavior. Consistency is key to successful positive reinforcement training, as it helps the dog to understand what is expected of them.

3. Break it Down: The trainers broke down each trick into small steps, making it easier for the dogs to understand and learn. Breaking down training into small steps helps to keep the dog engaged and motivated, and it makes it easier for them to learn.

4. Reward, Reward, Reward: The trainers of Dante and Beatrice used a variety of rewards, such as treats and toys, to reinforce good behavior. Rewarding good behavior is the cornerstone of positive reinforcement training, as it encourages the dog to repeat the behavior.

5. Build a Strong Relationship: Positive reinforcement training is not just about training tricks and obedience, it is also about building a strong relationship between the dog and the owner. Dante and Beatrice have a close bond with their trainers, and this has enabled them to excel in their modeling careers.

Furthermore, Dante and Beatrice are not just highly trained dogs, they are also social media stars with a significant following. They are half German Shepherd and half Husky, with striking blue eyes and unique markings.

Furthermore, Dante and Beatrice are not just highly trained dogs, they are also social media stars with a significant following. They are half German Shepherd and half Husky, with striking blue eyes and unique markings.