BAAS App BAAS app - Uber style handyman app find Handyman in 2 hours

BAAS, LLC Announces The Successful Launch Of Its Uber-Style 2-Hours or Less Handyman App” — Akila Iresh

UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAAS, a new service for connecting verified customers with skilled contractors, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its mobile app for Apple and Android devices. BAAS was created to solve several problems in the on-demand-job market, and the app has already attracted nearly 3000 users in its first 3 months since its launch.

After spending time in Sri Lanka, BAAS LLC’s founder Akila Iresh noticed a difference between the on-demand job market in that country compared to the U.S. When he needed some repairs done in a timely manner in the U.S., available contractor apps were difficult to use. Instead of allowing customers and contractors to speak directly, they threw up multiple barriers and paywalls, which slowed the hiring process down. It was also impossible to find services beyond carpentry and repair–things like pet care or beautician services.



On the contractor side—skilled professionals had complaints that involved several common issues: paying upfront for leads that led to zero work, having their time wasted by customers who weren’t serious, and arriving at a job only to realize the work was more complicated than what a customer had specified. Many also wished that contractor apps put in as much effort rating customers as rating contractors(ONLY APP IN THE MARKET THAT OFFERS ON-DEMAND HELP).

“My first thought was, why can’t hiring a contractor be as easy as hiring an Uber?” Akila said. That inspired the founder to get to work creating a solution inspired by the popular ride sharing app’s speed and simplicity.

BAAS is the only on-demand job application on the market that guarantees projects start the same day a service provider is hired. With BAAS, contractors pay zero upfront fees, and they can take on as many jobs as they like, as long as, after being hired, they follow BAAS guidelines and start the work within 2 hours or less.

For customers, the BAAS app makes it easy to sort contractors by price and job performance ratings, and they can pick from a wide range of service categories. The app also requires users to upload pictures and videos so customers can provide as much detail as needed to get an accurate quote.

“Our goal is to be the #1 app for on-demand work,” Akila continues. “With BAAS, we want to create a fast, effective matchmaking experience for contractors seeking new customers and people who want to hire them.” In Akila’s hometown, ‘baas’ is a title of respect reserved for skilled contractors. With his company, he’s working to bring that same regard for expert service providers into the U.S. market. Judging by how quickly BAAS has grown in one month, the company appears to be succeeding.

About BAAS, LLC: BAAS is an innovative on-demand handyman app that connects skilled contractors with customers who need jobs done fast. Founded in Austin, Texas, BAAS charges zero upfront fees to contractors and guarantees customers will be able to get a handyman or handywoman to start their job in 2 hours or less. Anyone can begin using BAAS immediately by visiting the company’s website, https://goodbaas.com/, or by downloading the mobile app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

Fastest growing handyman app in US