TW2 Marketing Welcomes Olivia Wilcox as Marketing Coordinator  

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TW2 Marketing, a leading San Diego-based marketing and public relations firm, announces that Olivia Wilcox has joined the firm as a marketing coordinator.

In her role, Wilcox will broaden client relations through news release development and distribution, social media planning, marketing research, media and account coordination and more.

“Olivia brings her high standards, organizational skills and creativity to TW2,” says Nicole Hagaman, president of TW2 Marketing. “She has the experience supporting clients and implementing marketing campaigns that will allow TW2 to continue to provide best-in-class service to clients.”

Prior to joining TW2, Wilcox was an account coordinator at Lumina Communications in San Diego, where she gained valuable experience working with clients in the tech and cybersecurity industry. While at Lumina, Wilcox worked directly with multiple clients helping to secure media coverage in leading publications such as Dark Reading, Protocol, Business Insider, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. She also helped clients achieve recognition in renowned award programs such as SINET 16, Cyber Top 20, Globee Disrupter Awards, Fast Company: Next Big Things in Tech and more.

In 2019, Wilcox started her career in marketing at Davison Marketing Group, where she facilitated project plans and schedules, acted as a media liaison for client advertising and news and managed calendars and timelines for both clients and team members.

Wilcox received her bachelor’s degree in Communication with an emphasis in Marketing, as well as minors in both Diversity and Gender, Women and Sexuality Studies from The University of Washington in 2019.

