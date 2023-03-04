Submit Release
Tennessee Highway Patrol Graduates Seven State Troopers

NASHVILLE - On March 2, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the newest members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). This THP cadet class is composed of prior certified law enforcement officers. Of the seven graduates, three were prior out-of-state troopers/state police from Nevada, California and Alabama. The other graduates were former THP troopers who rejoined the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The class completed five weeks of specialized training, which builds upon their training and experience received as prior law enforcement officers. The new troopers will continue training with troopers who are classified as field training officers.

"Law enforcement is a calling,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “I commend your commitment and dedication to public service and your willingness to make Tennessee safe. The Tennessee Highway Patrol plays an essential role in ensuring public safety. Congratulations on joining one of the most well-respected law enforcementagencies in the United States.”

“I am privileged to welcome these men to the ranks of the Tennessee Highway Patrol,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “They bring with them over 57 years of law enforcement knowledge and work experience that will immediately impact our agency and the citizens of our state in a positive way."

During the badge-pinning ceremony, Colonel Perry reminded the new class of troopers of the words of former Tennessee Governor Henry Horton, telling them to, “Go not as lords, but as servants of the people.”

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

