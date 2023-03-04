The Return of The Isleton Crawdad Festival

ISLETON, Calif., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a family, fun-filled weekend at the Legendary Isleton Crawdad Festival! On June 17th and 18th, 2023, Isleton's Main Street will come alive with Cajun flavors, live music, dance contests, and parades to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the city of Isleton over Father's Day Weekend. The festival, which draws thousands of visitors each year, will feature the best of the Delta's crawdad cuisine and Louisiana-inspired treats, along with plenty of family-friendly entertainment.

Isleton, California is the sister city of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, the Crawfish Capital of the World, and we're proud to bring a taste of Louisiana to the Delta. We'll be serving up over 22,000 pounds of crawdads, imported from Louisiana crawdad farms to meet the demand. So come hungry, and don't be afraid to get messy!

Admission to the festival is $20 for early bird online tickets and $25 at the gate, but the memories you'll make are priceless. Get your tickets early and save!

In addition to crawdads, you'll find a variety of delicious food options from vendors along the winding stretch of Isleton's main street. Sink your teeth into fried alligator, teriyaki chicken, giant onion rings, and gargantuan barbecued turkey legs, among other culinary delights.

Live music will keep the party going all day long, with bands playing everything from blues and jazz to rock and country. And if you're feeling brave, enter the dance contest and show off your moves to win prizes!

For the kids, we'll have a Kid Zone with plenty of activities to keep them entertained, including bounce houses, face painting, and more.

Don't miss the Second Line Parade, a New Orleans-style procession through the festival grounds with brass bands, dancers, and colorful costumes. And on Sunday, join in the Car Parade and show off your classic car or motorcycle to the crowds.

If you're looking for a taste of Delta history, explore Isleton's Old Town, with its charming façade front buildings that have remained intact for over a century. But don't forget to come back to the festival for more crawdad goodness and family fun.

The Legendary Isleton Crawdad Festival is the perfect way to kick off summer and celebrate Isleton's rich history and spirit. Don't miss it!

Event Contact

Jami Hollis, Event Director

JMH Events

(916) 767-8644

jami@jmhevents.com

Event Website: https://www.thecrawdadfestival.com

Ticket Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-crawdad-festival-tickets-464824100397

Event Inquiries: info@jmhevents.com

SOURCE The Crawdad Festival LLC