When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 03, 2023 FDA Publish Date: March 03, 2023 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Non-sterility Company Name: Pharmedica USA LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pharmedica USA LLC is voluntarily recalling two lots of Purely Soothing, 15% MSM Drops to the consumer level. This product is being recalled due to non-sterility.

Risk Statement: Use of contaminated eye drops can result in the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness.

To date, Pharmedica USA LLC has not received any reports of adverse events or illness related to this recalled product.

Product was distributed Worldwide by Purely Soothing LLC via online e-commerce and Trade shows (Ex. Amazon Marketplace, Etc.).

The eye drop is used as an anti-inflammatory aimed to assist with symptoms of ocular irritation and/or swelling and is packaged in white, cylindrical HDPE bottles. The eye drops (LOT#: 2203PS01, 1 oz, UPC 7 31034 91379 9; and LOT#: 1808051, ½ oz, UPC 7 31034 91382 9) have eye dropper caps and white lids. The product can be identified by the labels below.

Pharmedica USA LLC is advising customers to immediately stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase. Wholesalers and retailers should stop distributing/return to Pharmedica USA LLC immediately or confirm that the product has been disposed of with proper verification.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Pharmedica USA LLC by phone number at +1 (623) 698 - 1752 or e-mail address at osm@pharmedicausa.com Monday to Friday between the hours of 8:00 AM MST (AZ) and 5:00 PM MST (AZ).. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.