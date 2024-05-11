Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 10, 2024 FDA Publish Date: May 10, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product does not provide sufficient nutrition when used as an infant formula Company Name: Healthwest Minerals, Inc. dba Mt. Capra Products Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Goat Milk Formula Recipe Kit

Company Announcement

May 10, 2024 – Healthwest Minerals, Inc. d/b/a Mt. Capra Products of Chehalis, Washington, is recalling 1,506 boxes of Goat Milk Formula Recipe Kit on the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and advises consumers to immediately discontinue use of the product as infant formula. The FDA is concerned that the formula does not meet all FDA requirements for infant formula, does not provide sufficient nutrition when used as an infant formula, and the storage instructions may be insufficient for the product. Infants consuming the recalled product without additional iron supplementation can develop iron deficiency anemia and feeding intolerance.

The Goat Milk Formula Recipe Kit 10 lb 8 oz was sold through Mt. Capra’s web store (mtcapra.com) or one retail store in Chehalis, Washington, from 05/01/23 to 05/01/24.

The product’s case has one of the following affected lot codes, which is affixed to the case as seen in the below image: 13150423, 13150723, 13151223, 13151323, 13151623, 13151823, 13151923, 13152123, 13152423, 13152523, 13152623, 13152823, 13153023, 13153123, 13153423, 13153523, 13153723, 13153923, 13154123, 13154423, 13154523, 13154723, 13154923, 13155023, 13155223, 13150124, 13150424, 13150624, 13150924, 13151024, 13151124, 13151224, 13151424, 13151624, 13151724, 13151824.

FDA notified Mt. Capra of an adverse event report of anemia in one infant. FDA determined that while the caregivers were using the Goat Milk Formula Recipe Kit and recipe, the caregivers substituted some ingredients with a different brand of multivitamin, which created a product deficient in vitamin B12 as well as folate and ultimately resulted in the development of anemia.

The firm does not recommend using this product for infants from 0-12 months of age. If you have prepared and fed your infant Mt. Capra formula from their Goat Milk Formula Recipe Kit, we recommend you contact a healthcare provider to discuss if testing for nutritional deficiencies is recommended.

The safety of our customers and products is Mt. Capra’s primary concern. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers are advised to destroy or return product. If you have any questions, call Joe Stout at 360-748-4224, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm PT, or send an email to orders@mtcapra.com.