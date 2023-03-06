Strains and Sounds - SoCal CannaBar is Changing the Cannabis Event Scene
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoCal CannaBar is shaking up the cannabis event scene with their monthly concert series, Strains and Sounds. Located in the heart of LA's historic Arts District at The Vortex, Strains and Sounds promises great music, food vendors, and a plethora of cannabis vendors, along with an infused drink bar by SoCal CannaBar's Cannabis Cocktail service. The next Strains and Sounds on March 18th is set to be something special, with members of "Tomorrows Bad Seeds" and "Ease Up" forming their side-project "The Smashup" to perform covers of your favorite songs with a Reggae twist!
Founder and CEO of SoCal CannaBar, Ryan Smiley, said, "Ultimately I just wanted to create the event I would want to attend myself the most! Great music like 'Tomorrows Bad Seeds' and cannabis just go together, it's a no-brainer! We're so excited to curate this unique experience each and every month and we don't intend on slowing down anytime soon!"
Strains and Sounds is a private event for persons 21+ years in age, and tickets can be obtained by visiting the front page of SoCalCannaBar.com. Readers of this article can also receive $10 off their General Admission ticket by providing Discount Code "SCCB23" at checkout.
SoCal CannaBar has been organizing events for the cannabis community since 2020, starting out with small networking events and growing to cannabis farmers markets before eventually evolving into the Strains and Sounds Concert Series. This event brings together both cannabis industry workers and cannabis consumers under one roof to enjoy great music, great food, and great cannabis together as friends and a community.
Don't miss out on this exciting event on March 18th, with over 400 guests expected to be in attendance and surprise appearances by local industry legends. With multiple dab bars, flower tastings, live rosin pressing, this truly is the center of cannabis culture in Los Angeles. Get your tickets now and join the community at SoCal CannaBar's Strains and Sounds!
For more information or to arrange an interview with Ryan Smiley, please contact SoCal CannaBar at SoCalCannaBar@gmail.com or call 805-638-5025.
Supporting materials can be found in the public access folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1u7NTEYe4tMKGRLNR4ok1x4ISree6olRV?usp=sharing
All event video and photo credit goes to @KnawledgeVisuals, and the profile picture photo credit goes to @theJoJoSnaps
