Alpine Summit Energy Partners Announces Director Resignation

Nashville, Tennessee and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. ALPS ALPS ("Alpine Summit" or the "Company") today announced that Darren Tangen has resigned from its Board of Directors ("Board"), including its Compensation, Audit and Operations and Reserves Committees, effective March 2, 2023. Mr. Tangen accepted a new employment opportunity that precludes his participation on the Board.

James Russo has been appointed as a member of the Board as well as the Compensation, Audit and Operations and Reserves Committees to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Tangen's resignation.

Mr. Russo has over twenty-five years of fixed income experience focused on corporate credit, with the past two decades centered on distressed and restructuring investing. Most recently, Mr. Russo was a portfolio manager at Brevan Howard. He has served in various senior roles across Wall Street including at Citigroup, Barclays and Point State Capital. Mr. Russo holds an A.B. from Amherst College and an MBA in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business.

Craig Perry, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "We would like to sincerely thank Mr. Tangen for his contribution to our Board and service to our Company, and we wish him the best in his new endeavor. We are delighted to welcome someone with Jim's experience, energy and creativity to the Board."

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.

Alpine Summit is a U.S. based company that operates and develops oil and gas assets. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.alpinesummitenergy.com.

