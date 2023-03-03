RV Expo Rolling into Perry, Georgia, March 15 through 18, 2023

FMCA, an international organization for RV owners, will host its 106th International Convention and RV Expo at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry March 15 through 18, 2023. Approximately 2,500 RVs are expected to gather at the fairgrounds to take part in the festivities.

CINCINNATI, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FMCA, an international organization for RV owners, will host its 106th International Convention and RV Expo at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry March 15 through 18, 2023. The event has been dubbed "LUCKY 13" in recognition of the fact that this will mark FMCA's 13th event at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. Approximately 2,500 RVs are expected to gather at the fairgrounds to take part in the festivities.

"Coming to the Georgia National Fairgrounds for this International Convention and RV Expo is like coming home for FMCA," said FMCA director of events Doug Uhlenbrock. "FMCA hosted its first convention at the fairgrounds back in 1996. Even then, the facilities were among the best available for an FMCA event, and over the years with improvements and additions that have been made, they've become even better. On top of that, FMCA and its members are always greeted warmly by the staff at the fairgrounds and by the community – true Southern hospitality."

The event isn't just for members. FMCA invites all RV owners to attend, along with those who may be considering the RV lifestyle or are just curious about this super-size RV event.

During an FMCA convention, RV owners stay at the host facility in their homes on wheels, and a new neighborhood pops up almost overnight.

One key element of the event is the RV Expo. Major RV manufacturers and dealers display the latest models and invite convention attendees and members of the public to stop by for a tour. RVs in all shapes and sizes will be open for inspection during show hours. RV-related accessories, components, services, and other products of interest to travelers will be available as well.

When they aren't shopping, attendees can take part in seminars. Various RV experts will conduct sessions during the event. Topics range from tire maintenance, technology, and safe driving to RV trips to Alaska, New Zealand/Australia, and more.

A variety of daytime and evening entertainment is offered, and attendees have numerous opportunities for socializing with others who share their love of the RV lifestyle. These range from organized activities such as morning coffee hour and an ice cream social to impromptu meetups. Special events include an opening-day parade; an evening sock hop; and an appearance by Atlanta author Justine Cowan to discuss her book, The Secret Life Of Dorothy Soames.

Multiple options are available for those who wish to attend the FMCA convention. As noted, RV owners are invited to bring their vehicle and stay on-site to enjoy all the activities. The gate registration price for that is $270 and also grants RV owners who are new to FMCA a one-year FMCA membership. (An additional fee is charged for electric.)

For those who want to view only the RV Expo portion of the event, single-day admission is $10 per person or $25 for a family of three or more; children 12 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult. Individuals with an active military ID are admitted free as well. The day pass for Wednesday, March 15, also will be good for Thursday, March 16.

Those who would like to take in the exhibits and also attend seminars and entertainment may purchase a Daily Passport, which is available for $50 per person per day.

RV Expo hours will be Wednesday, March 15, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, March 16 and 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Saturday, March 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hours for purchasing Public Gate or Daily Passport tickets will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, through Friday, March 17; and 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Free public parking will be available at the North Gate of the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter off Larry Walker Parkway. Follow the signs to Lot F.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.fmca.com/fmca-perry-2023-learn-more.

Note to media: For images and additional information, visit http://www.fmca.com/fmca-media-room.

ABOUT FMCA: ENHANCING THE RV LIFESTYLE

FMCA is the world's largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has nearly 125,000 active members. FMCA offers its members a number of benefits, including a subscription to its monthly magazine, Family RVing; a medical emergency and travel assistance program valued at $200 per family; a tire purchasing program; group rates on a roadside assistance program, RV and auto insurance, and health insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and discounts on a mobile internet access plan. Perhaps the most important benefit of FMCA membership is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people enjoying the common interest of RV travel. The organization can be reached at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 and on the web at FMCA.com.

Media Contact

Pamela Kay, FMCA, 513-474-3622, pkay@fmca.com

SOURCE FMCA