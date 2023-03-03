FG ACQUISITION CORP. REPORTS 2022 ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - FG Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") FGAA today reported its financial results as at and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The Company's audited financial statements along with its management discussion and analysis have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About the Company

FG Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Company. Kyle Cerminara serves as Chairman, Larry Swets, Jr. serves as Director and Chief Executive Officer, and Hassan R. Baqar serves as Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. In addition, Robert I. Kauffman, a former co-founder and Principal of Fortress Investment Group, serves as a Senior Advisor to the Company.

Contact

Hassan R. Baqar, Director and Chief Financial Officer, FG Acquisition Corp., hbaqar@sequoiafin.com or (847) 791-6817.

SOURCE FG Acquisition Corp.