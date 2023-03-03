Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,744 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Juvenile Court Data Specialist

Salary $5,143.00 Monthly

Location Bismarck, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Temporary

Department Office of the State Court Administrator

Job Number 2023-SC-BIS-13-JCDS

Closing 3/26/2023 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose

This is a long-term temporary position with partial benefits with the potential to become a regular position with full benefits.

The North Dakota Court System offers employment opportunities that provide a rewarding career in public service working together to deliver justice.  As a temporary position with partial benefits, the Juvenile Court Data Specialist is eligible for employer-paid family health insurance premiums, holidays and paid time off (PTO) and is eligible to participate in the retirement and life insurance programs at the employee’s expense. 

The Juvenile Court Data Specialist position manages and prioritizes data and information needs for the juvenile court system.  If you thrive on managing and analyzing data, this opportunity may be right for you. 

The Ideal Candidate:

Enjoys designing data systems and extracting, cleaning and analyzing data.

Demonstrates proficiency in the use of statistical methods to analyze data and make recommendations.

Demonstrates excellent problem-solving, accuracy and attention to detail skills.

Easily engages and communicates with others orally and in writing.

Knowledgeable of programming languages and data visualization software.

Adept at writing reports and making presentations.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree, preferably with major coursework in statistics, data science or computer science.  Preference given to a background in research, development or evaluation.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3943920/juvenile-court-data-specialist-bismarck?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

You just read:

Job Announcement - Juvenile Court Data Specialist

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more