CattleDogAcademy.com - The Complete Training and Community Resource for Working Breed or Australian Cattle Dog Owners

Our mission is to improve owner's of working type breeds such as cattle dog's relationships with their dogs and prevent the number of cattle dogs in shelters”ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing CattleDogAcademy.com - A Comprehensive Training Membership for Working Breed Dogs
CattleDogAcademy.com is excited to announce the launch of its new membership program, designed specifically for owners of cattle dogs and other working-type breeds. With an extensive library of pre-recorded training videos, a supportive community of dog owners, and special guest appearances, CattleDogAcademy.com is the ultimate resource for those seeking to train and bond with their working breed dogs.
The membership program offers a comprehensive range of training videos, covering everything from basic obedience to advanced skills such as herding and agility. Members will have access to an extensive library of pre-recorded videos that they can watch at their own pace, with new videos being added every week. The videos are designed to be easy to follow and accessible to dog owners of all skill levels.
In addition to the video library, members will also have the opportunity to learn from special guest trainers, who will share their expertise on various aspects of dog training. These trainers include experienced working dog handlers, veterinarians, and other experts in the field. Members will have the chance to ask questions and receive personalized advice from these trainers, helping them to build a deeper understanding of their dog's behavior and training needs.
One of the most exciting features of CattleDogAcademy.com is the community of dog owners that it brings together. Members will have access to a private online forum where they can connect with other cattle dog and working breed owners, share their experiences, and offer support and advice. This community provides a valuable resource for dog owners who may be struggling with training or behavior issues, as they can draw on the collective knowledge and experience of other dog owners.
"We are thrilled to be launching CattleDogAcademy.com," said Jack and his red heeler named Cowboy, founders of the program. "Our goal is to provide a comprehensive resource for owners of working breed dogs, offering them the training, support, and community they need to build a strong bond with their dogs. We believe that our program will be an invaluable resource for anyone looking to train their dog and build a deeper understanding of their behavior and needs, as well as prevent owners from surrendering their dogs to shelters."
CattleDogAcademy.com is open to dog owners worldwide, and membership is available on a monthly. Members can cancel their subscription at any time, with no long-term commitment required. To learn more about the program and to sign up for membership, visit the CattleDogAcademy.com website today.
Sneak Peek Inside Cattle Dog Academy