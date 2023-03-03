Tulsa based nail care brand hosts the Rich Auntie Tea Party – proceeds to benefit local nonprofit

Celebrate Spring in style with Sainte Nèl! We're raising funds to support young girls and empower women nationwide.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sainte Nèl, a Tulsa based non toxic nail care and wellness company, is hosting the Rich Auntie Tea Party to celebrate Spring and fundraise for its 2023 philanthropic efforts. The event, hosted at a private residence, will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:00pm and will feature a tea tasting of women owned tea brands. Each ticketed guest will take home a china tea cup and saucer set, custom made for the event.

Sainte Nèl is an affordable luxury retailer of vegan nail polish and plant based nail care. Founded in 2018, the Company prides itself on being more than “just” a nail polish brand.

While creating high quality non toxic nail care is its primary focus, over the last five years, Sainte Nèl has supported dozens of nonprofits through its philanthropic arm. The Rich Auntie Tea Party is a fundraiser for Sainte Nel’s “Chemistry of Polish” K-12 program, and its sponsorship of an apartment for a family living at Tulsa-based Lindsey House, a transitional living facility for women experiencing temporary homelessness.

“I hope guests come ready for a luxe afternoon of community and sisterhood,” said founder Bethany Peak. In addition to their china tea sets, guests will enjoy complimentary nail polish changes and a silent auction featuring products from women owned brands.

Tickets go on sale March 6, 2023. Those interested in sponsoring may contact Jenna, Sainte Nel’s Community Manager at community@saintenel.com.

