Alpha Strategy Media Inc Acquires V3 MEDIA
Alpha Strategy Media Inc. has acquired V3 Media, one of Vancouver Island’s oldest and most trusted providers of website development and hosting services.NANAIMO, BC, CANADA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Strategy Media Inc (“Alpha”) has acquired V3 Media, one of Vancouver Island’s oldest and most trusted providers of website development and hosting services. The acquisition was completed on February 1, 2023.
"We are thrilled to announce this acquisition and welcome the talented team at V3 Media to ALPHA team. This acquisition aligns with Alpha’s strategic vision and will expand our offerings and better serve our customers" says DJ Levy, VP SALES.
Jamie Penner, the founder of V3 Media says, “I am very excited to have our team join forces with ALPHA IT. We believe this acquisition will offer us new opportunities to further grow and develop the business and expands the services we offer. The acquisition will enable ALPHA IT to grow the V3 brand in the marketplace and expands our ability to offer more web development, maintenance, and secure hosting services.
About ALPHA IT
ALPHA IT is a leading provider of technology solutions that empower businesses to thrive. With a focus on cybersecurity, managed IT services, networking, and cloud solutions, the company offers comprehensive services that help clients achieve their goals. Founded in 2016, ALPHA IT has a proven track record of success, including three acquisitions in as many years and a growing reputation as one of the largest IT providers on Vancouver Island. But for ALPHA IT, success is about more than just growth - it's about making a difference. That's why their core purpose is to enhance their clients' lives by applying imagination and technology for the benefit of their business. By combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of their clients' needs, ALPHA IT helps businesses of all sizes thrive in today's fast-paced, digital world.
About V3 Media
V3 Media, with nearly 40 years in the computer industry, and 30 years of Internet experience, was founded in 2002 by Jamie Penner. Prior to starting V3, Jamie Penner was responsible for creating the first co-location data centre in Nanaimo, which provided full rack and shelf-based solutions in a fully secured, environmentally protected, with generator powered backup, facility. As well, he was responsible for developing Nanaimo’s first dialup Internet provider that offered regular dialup, 56K digital dialup as well as ISDN connections. Jamie continues his contributions with ALPHA IT in the roll of Web Division General Manager.
