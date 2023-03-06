Brian Connors, Director of 'Senior Entourage' Congratulates Jamie Lee Curtis on SAG-AFTRA Best Supporting Actress Award

Brian Connors

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor, writer, and director Brian Connors, along with the producers, cast, and crew of SENIOR ENTOURAGE, express their delight and thrill for Jamie Lee Curtis on her recent recognition as the best supporting actress for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once by SAG-AFTRA. Additionally, Jamie has received an Oscar nomination.

"Jamie did us a great favor by allowing us to use the film footage of her singing I AM WOMAN alongside Helen Reddy at The Women's March in LA," said Connors. "Jamie demonstrated a commanding, proud, powerful, emotional, and exuberant stance alongside Helen. You can feel the love and reverence Jamie had for Helen Reddy. We feel fortunate and blessed to have captured that love on film."

SENIOR ENTOURAGE features a talented cast, including Ed Asner, Helen Reddy, Charlie Robinson, Marion Ross, and Mark Rydell, along with Jamie Lee Curtis and Brian Connors. The movie is currently available for streaming on various platforms, such as Amazon Prime, Spectrum, Comcast, DirectTV, Dish, Vudu, among others. Jared Safier, the Executive Producer and Sales Agent, is working on expanding the distribution to many more platforms, including Amazon UK and international.

The movie's impressive production team includes David Lockhart, Lynn Tang, Dahlia Waingort Guigui, Zia Jamali, Mike Flint, Phillip Giannikas, Joan-Angela Hess, Henry Penzi, Susan Pattis, Lauren Maddox, Mark Maxey, Sean Tracey, and Neal Wilde, who produced it. Ian Fisher served as the Director of Photography, while Giovanni Moriconi edited it. Brian Connors directed SENIOR ENTOURAGE.

Lastly, Connors is also a featured actor in the movie HIDDEN GEMS, directed by Maclain Nelson, which is set to air again on March 24 at 4 pm on The Hallmark Channel.