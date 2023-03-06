Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 376,536 in the last 365 days.

Brian Connors, Director of 'Senior Entourage' Congratulates Jamie Lee Curtis on SAG-AFTRA Best Supporting Actress Award

Brian Connors

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor, writer, and director Brian Connors, along with the producers, cast, and crew of SENIOR ENTOURAGE, express their delight and thrill for Jamie Lee Curtis on her recent recognition as the best supporting actress for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once by SAG-AFTRA. Additionally, Jamie has received an Oscar nomination.

"Jamie did us a great favor by allowing us to use the film footage of her singing I AM WOMAN alongside Helen Reddy at The Women's March in LA," said Connors. "Jamie demonstrated a commanding, proud, powerful, emotional, and exuberant stance alongside Helen. You can feel the love and reverence Jamie had for Helen Reddy. We feel fortunate and blessed to have captured that love on film."

SENIOR ENTOURAGE features a talented cast, including Ed Asner, Helen Reddy, Charlie Robinson, Marion Ross, and Mark Rydell, along with Jamie Lee Curtis and Brian Connors. The movie is currently available for streaming on various platforms, such as Amazon Prime, Spectrum, Comcast, DirectTV, Dish, Vudu, among others. Jared Safier, the Executive Producer and Sales Agent, is working on expanding the distribution to many more platforms, including Amazon UK and international.

The movie's impressive production team includes David Lockhart, Lynn Tang, Dahlia Waingort Guigui, Zia Jamali, Mike Flint, Phillip Giannikas, Joan-Angela Hess, Henry Penzi, Susan Pattis, Lauren Maddox, Mark Maxey, Sean Tracey, and Neal Wilde, who produced it. Ian Fisher served as the Director of Photography, while Giovanni Moriconi edited it. Brian Connors directed SENIOR ENTOURAGE.

Lastly, Connors is also a featured actor in the movie HIDDEN GEMS, directed by Maclain Nelson, which is set to air again on March 24 at 4 pm on The Hallmark Channel.

Aurora DeRose
Boundless Media Inc.
+1 951-870-0099
email us here

You just read:

Brian Connors, Director of 'Senior Entourage' Congratulates Jamie Lee Curtis on SAG-AFTRA Best Supporting Actress Award

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more