World Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution

TORONTO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WFS World Financial Split Corp. has declared a quarterly distribution, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023. To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
Class A Shares WFS $0.00000
Preferred Shares WFS.PR.A $0.13125


John Germain, Senior Vice President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
   
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


