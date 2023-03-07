EcoEngineers’ Dave Lindenmuth to Present at Appalachian RNG Conference

Learn About Carbon Credits and Price Volatility

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Lindenmuth, managing director of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Services for EcoEngineers, a leading renewable energy consulting, auditing, and advisory firm, is slated to present at the first Appalachian RNG Conference, April 19, at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe, in Canonsburg, PA, just south of Pittsburgh. Lindenmuth will discuss energy, carbon credits and project management in his presentation, titled, “Navigating the RNG Markets.”

“There is a lot of disruption in the market right now, with constantly-changing climate regulations and emerging carbon markets, along with complex subsidies and tax credits to assist decarbonization,” said Lindenmuth. “We see tremendous opportunities for companies to take advantage of this disruption, and we help our clients navigate this complexity.”

“My presentation will cover key considerations of the various project types and how they connect to the regulated and voluntary carbon credit markets, and how RNG projects manage this constantly changing landscape of carbon credit markets and pricing volatility,” said Lindenmuth. “I’ll also share critical success factors for RNG projects based on our work with leaders in the industry.”

“EcoEngineers’ broad expertise will help our registrants understand the RNG opportunities across all industries, whether you’re a biofuel producer or looking to measure the carbon footprint of a business, government institution, or municipality,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, H2-CCS Network, creators of the one-day Appalachian RNG Conference.

Founded in 2009, EcoEngineers consists of engineers, scientists, compliance auditors, regulatory consultants, carbon analysts, and market researchers who advise clients on clean energy and carbon markets globally. The company has supported the development of more than $2 billion of clean energy assets. EcoEngineers has deep expertise in both regulated and voluntary carbon markets, such as the Renwable Fuel Standard (RFS), the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Cap-and-Trade regulations, EU climate policies, and various voluntary registries and reporting frameworks. EcoEngineers’ Life-Cycle Analysis (LCA) team has modeled more than 300 RNG projects including 200+ dairy projects for LCFS.

According to Lindenmuth, RNG performs like natural gas without being a fossil fuel. RNG provides a practical, cost-efficient, and replicable source of clean energy, while also reducing the environmental impact of the waste.

“All communities continuously produce different forms of waste, via landfills, wastewater treatment plants, or animal feedlots, which decompose and emit methane. RNG is produced from the decomposition of organic waste, capturing methane, and transforming it into a clean source of fuel without increasing carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels,” added Lindenmuth. “RNG definitely will be part of the transition to a low-/no-carbon future. RNG is an intermediate fuel to a hydrogen-based economy or another fuel yet to be put in place.”

In 2020, approximately 3.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions were avoided as a result of RNG use as vehicle fuel in the U.S. – the equivalent of taking 756,000 cars off the road or negating the electricity usage of nearly 600,000 homes, according to EPA data. RNG can fuel heating, transportation, and electricity production and even help to create hydrogen.

