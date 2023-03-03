Broad Rock Middle School to host famed jazz player for special show

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s jazz time at Broad Rock Middle School, with a famed jazz player coming to give some lessons in playing and the history of the music genre.

Emmett Goods, University of Rhode Island director of jazz studies and jazz history professor as well as savvy player of the trombone, plans to visit the school Wednesday, March 8, to talk and jam with sixth graders.

“Dr. Goods brings a wealth of jazz history knowledge and stories to the table,” said Jenny Collins, BRMS music teacher, who has arranged for the musician and authority on jazz history to visit with the school jazz band.

It will top off Wednesday night with a jazz concert at 7 p.m. in the school’s cafetorium. The performance is free and open to the public.

At the evening concert, according to Collins, Goods will “narrate” the concert as well.

“When the URI Jazz Band performs, Dr. Goods introduces the pieces they play with a description or engaging story about the composer who wrote the chart, or a jazz musician who first performed it,” Collins said, noting he will do the same at BRMS.

“That practice of interacting with and educating the audience is an important part of music education. It leads to deeper understanding about how one piece or artist influences another, as well as how daily life experiences are represented or expressed through music,” she said.

For these students, it brings a higher level of thinking rather than just playing the music without knowing the reasons for its composition and any history — local or national — behind it.

“The first time I heard Dr. Goods do this was at a URI Big Band performance at the Pump House (in South Kingstown). He was so engaging, the entire audience was drawn in,” she said.

Goods has also shared stages with a wide variety of artists crossing over multiple genres. In the jazz arena he has shared the stage with Dr. Billy Taylor, Eddie Harris, Louie Bellson, Avery Sharpe, Wycliffe Gordon, and Roger Humphries among others.

In the area of pop music, he has performed with the Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, and Gladys Knight. Latin music is a specialty and as such he has performed with the likes of Ismael Miranda, Kevin Caballo, Domingo Quinnones, Tony Vega and Yomo Torro.

He also leads his band the Latin Jazz Project.

Emmett has recorded with artists such as the Latin Heartbeat Orchestra, El Camino (2021), Jennifer Holliday, The Song is You (2014, Shanicie). Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling, Destined for Greatness (2009). Mausiki Scales & the Common Ground Collective, The Water Brought Us, (2008). Donnie McClurkin, Demo (2007).

His background blends with the approach to teaching music at Broad Rock Middle School.

“Every year, the jazz band (at BRMS) performs a collection of songs from various moments in jazz history. During our concerts, we introduce each piece with a brief description, including how it is linked to other pieces and linked to what was going on in the world,” Collins said.

At the rehearsal prior, Goods will chat with the sixth graders about how the pieces they are playing fit into the jazz history timeline and suggest some jazz artists from each time frame that they could listen to in the future.

In addition, he may also include some of his own selections in the program, too, with their history. “This will round out our students’ understanding, response to, and enjoyment of jazz. It’s really just the tip of the iceberg, something to intrigue them and invite them to listen more, learn more,” she said.

The trombonist will also rehearse during the day with the students.

“He will also bring his trombone and jam with us on some blues improvisation. Our students are in for such a treat. Listening “live” to more advanced musicians playing by our sides is always thrilling. Our audience is sure to enjoy hearing their combined musical efforts, too,” Collins said.

In addition to music, Goods, who is African-American, will help to explain the multicultural role of jazz in African-American and American history.

Jazz music has a critical role in the U.S. civil rights movement and is also integral to African American history.

The music genre was born from the work songs of enslaved Black people during a time when community and self-expression were of the utmost importance. Centuries later, while governments and individuals attempted to silence the Black political voice, jazz became an outlet.

Collins said that it’s important for students today to “learn more about jazz history and the significant contributions Black musicians have made to music in and beyond the U.S. Emmett graciously accepted our invitation to visit and work with us, educate us, and perform with us.”