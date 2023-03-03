GigNet Names Karl Perman as Chief Security Officer

Highly Experienced International Cyber Security Professional Will Lead Expansion of the Company's Product Suite for Protecting Clients from Cyber Crime

GigNet, a Digital Transformation company that provides high-speed broadband and advanced value-added services to enterprise clients and residential communities based on its extensive fiber-optic network from Cancun to Tulum, announced today that Karl Perman will join its senior leadership team as Chief Security Officer. Mr. Perman will lead security functions and cyber security offerings to further strengthen GigNet's unmatched network monitoring, support, and security. Working closely with GigNet enterprise clients and real estate developers in the Mexican Caribbean region, he will further the development and implementation of strategic, value-added security solutions to advance the protection of clients' operations.

Mr. Perman has served critical infrastructure sectors as a senior advisor to assess and transform security and compliance programs for numerous clients throughout the world. Prior to entering the private sector Mr. Perman served as a law enforcement professional at municipal and federal levels. He also served in roles in military intelligence and military police for the United States Army.

Mr. Perman earned a Masters Degree in Public Safety Administration from Lewis University and a Bachelor of Science in Public Law and Government from Eastern Michigan University. He also holds graduate certifications in Labor Relations from Cornell University, Human Resources from the University of Michigan, and Executive Security Leadership from Northwestern University.

An active member of the security field, Mr. Perman's professional affiliations and appointments include: Community Vice President for ASIS International, National Sector Chief - Dams for Infragard National Members Alliance, member of the Board of Advisors of the National Electric Sector Cybersecurity Organization, NERC Security Working Group member and Security Magazine Editorial Advisory Board member. He is the author of four books on critical infrastructure protection and numerous articles pertaining to security and management in leading security trade publications, including Security magazine, Security Technology Executive magazine, and Security Management magazine. In 2011, he was named to Security magazine's "Most Influential People in Security."

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, "We successfully launched our cyber security and cyber risk management products late last year and are serving clients. As one of the world's leading tourism destinations, data security is at the forefront of hotel and resort operations in the Cancun region, both for internal use and to protect the financial and personal information of the region's millions of annual visitors. At GigNet we have earned the trust of our clients as their technology partner. We believe Karl Perman's experience will help us build on that trust to expertly assess client needs and design cyber security and risk management applications that make optimal use of our advanced fiber-optic network."

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Transformation company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 30 million annual airport passengers achieved in 2022. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

