TENNTS Appoints Catherine Motolongo as Chief Marketing Officer

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TENNTS an all-in-one platform that facilitates property operations and rental management to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness for landlords is pleased to announce the appointment of Catherine Motolongo as Chief Marketing Officer. Catherine brings over more than 15 years of experience in marketing and brand strategy to TENNTS, having previously held senior marketing and media roles for several leading international brands.

In her new role, Catherine will lead TENNTS’s global marketing and communications strategy, overseeing the development and implementation of innovative marketing campaigns that will drive growth and enhance the company’s brand recognition. She will be responsible for leading marketing efforts across all channels, including digital, social media, and traditional advertising. Her expertise in digital marketing, brand building, and data-driven insights will be key to elevating TENNTS’s market position and driving growth. “I am excited to join TENNTS and lead its marketing efforts during this exciting time,” said Catherine. “I look forward to working with the talented team to build on the company’s successes and continue to drive growth and innovation across all our markets.”

Having worked at the agency level for Omnicom Media Group, Catherine has had the opportunity to oversee campaigns for several leading global brands, such as McDonald’s, Tiffany & Co., and Sony Pictures Releasing International, spanning more than 10 markets throughout Latin America. During her tenure with these brands, she successfully executed media strategies that significantly contributed to their growth and success.

An entrepreneur herself, she is constantly on the lookout for new trends, consumer preferences, and changes in the industry landscape that can impact business and provide growth opportunities. She does extensive market research and analysis to identify gaps in the market and unmet customer needs.

Catherine holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Florida International University and a Master’s degree in Political and Social Sciences from Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona, Spain. She has received accolades throughout her career, including being part of the winning team for “Best Marketing Plan” at the World Hamburger McDonald’s University in Chicago, Illinois.

TENNTS is a company that is confident in the potential of its technology and its ability to meet the needs of the market. To ensure that they achieve their goals and maximize their potential, they have chosen to work with an all-star team of international professionals who share their belief in the technology and understand the needs of the market. “We are thrilled to welcome Catherine to TENNTS,” said Daniel Detoni, CEO of TENNTS. “Her experience and leadership in marketing will be invaluable to our company as we continue to expand our market presence and build our brand in new and innovative ways.”

About TENNTS

TENNTS is a real estate and hospitality technology brand that offers smart living solutions as a service; connecting buildings, residents, and local businesses, automating flexible rentals, and empowering local businesses to grow. Our all-in-one platform facilitates property operations and rental management to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness for landlords. Additionally, our AI-integrated vetting process ensures residents a safer and more secure experience. Our flagship product, ZenTENNTS, provides full-service management for properties ranging from apartment developments to modernized hotels. The company’s shareholders and executives bring a wealth of expertise in the targeted industries of real estate, technology, and hospitality, positioning TENNTS as a future leader in the market.

