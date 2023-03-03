Maine DOE Update – March 3, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, March 14th from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. This webinar will review April 1 Enrollment which collects data used to calculate tuition rates. | More

Maine educators and school staff dedicate their lives towards the betterment of youth, equipping each child, PreK through 12th grade, with the necessary tools and supporting students each day to meet their goals for a successful future. | More

The Maine State Board of Education is currently seeking applications for the newest student member to join the Board. Applications are being accepted from February 1, 2023, through March 10, 2023. The deadline for applications has been extended from March 1st to March 10th. | More

School nurses and staff can be prepared to recognize and treat seizures in the school setting. Seizures may occur for many reasons, including infection, fever, traumatic brain injury, neurological disorder, or related to a drug or medication. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 0.6% of children aged 0 to 17 are estimated to have seizure conditions. One of the most prevalent neurological illnesses affecting children and young people is epilepsy, a condition characterized by recurrent seizures with no other identifiable cause. | More

Maine DOE team member Wendy Robichaud is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Campaign. Learn a little more about Wendy.. | More

For many, the legislative process, at both the state and federal level, can feel like an unwieldy space where the further you dig in, the harder it can be to understand or even attempt to navigate the first steps to participating and creating change. | More

Maine DECA (formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America) held its annual Career and Development Conference in Auburn at the Hilton Garden Hotel on February 28th. DECA is an association of marketing, hospitality, finance, and entrepreneur students. | More

As the Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Coordinator for East Grand School (RSU 84), Angela Cowger works with students to create meaningful experiences for students that build a long-lasting framework for the school’s ELO program.| More

Jobs for Maine Grads (JMG) is hosting three upcoming opportunities to learn about Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) in Maine. JMG Coaches will be available and presenting to participants during the workshop along with Maine Department of Education ELO Specialist, Rick Wilson. | More

Members of the Early Learning Team will be providing an opportunity for new and expanding Pre-K programs to come together to learn about and discuss the components of high-quality programming. | More

Hello Maine PBIS Community! Is your district and/or school planning to apply for our Tier 1 Training Cohort beginning in August 2023? If so, please remember that applications are due on March 8th, 2023 | More

