Request for Applications - Electric Bike Pilot

DOEE seeks eligible entities to determine whether e-bikes will help reduce transportation barriers for low-income DC residents through access to this clean transportation alternative. The amount available for the project is $64,400.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFP by any of the following means:

- Download from the Attachments below.

- Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-PCD-788" in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is March 27, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.