Request for Applications - GreenWrench Education Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to (1) teach pollution prevention (P2) to District high-school-level students studying to be automotive mechanics and (2) green skills training to professional mechanics regarding servicing Electric Vehicles (EVs), and the District’s clean transportation plan, and its environmental benefits. The amount available for the project is $92,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-PCD-808" in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is April 3, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 pm. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);
  • Universities/educational institutions; and
  • Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

