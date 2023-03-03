Baroque Virtual Gallery Announces Major Update and Seed Round Funding.

Baroque, a revolutionary virtual platform for art lovers, has announced the release of a major update for its iOS and Android apps. The new update includes radical changes in the gallery interior, extremely realistic graphics, enhanced user controls, and performance improvements.

With the new update, Baroque has improved its user interface and user experience to provide visitors with an immersive and enjoyable art viewing experience. The platform offers a unique mix of augmented reality and virtual reality-style user controls, which allow visitors to explore the gallery space in a more interactive, engaging, and comfortable way. This approach lets the users use the app even in the tiniest rooms without losing the feel of presence in a spacious gallery.

The Baroque team also emphasizes their commitment to making art accessible by ensuring that the virtual exhibition experience is available for the widest device range possible including the oldest ones supporting AR (iPad Air 2, Samsung galaxy s7, etc.). This way, almost anyone can access and enjoy contemporary art, presented in realistic exhibitions.

In January 2022 Baroque has successfully closed a $250k pre-seed funding round. Now the platform announces a seed round of funding, aiming to raise $500k within Q1 2023 to expand the sales team in the US and EU markets as well as for paid marketing support for artists’ own media efforts.

"We're thrilled to announce this major update and the rise of the interest among artists and curators it provoked." said the CEO of Baroque Virtual Art Gallery, Roman Zhyvytsia. "Our platform is designed to provide a unique, immersive experience for curators, artists, and art lovers worldwide. We believe that this update will take our platform to the next level and further enhance our visitors' engagement with the art."

The Baroque gallery is committed to supporting emerging and established artists worldwide by providing them with a global platform to showcase and sell their artworks to a diverse audience. The exhibitions hosted in the gallery show 1000+ works by dozens of contemporary artists of various genres and styles, from drawings and paintings to photography, collage, and many kinds of digital art. 3D sculptures are expected to arrive on the platform with further updates this year. Visitors can explore the shows and view artworks as if they were in a physical gallery, with the added benefits of a virtual platform, such as zero travel time, and 24/7 availability. Art buyers are able to fit the art in their interior with the help of the Augmented Reality feature, before making a purchase.

Stay up to date with the Baroque gallery and its latest updates by following their Instagram and their website.

For investment opportunities, please contact the team at funding@thebaroque.app.

