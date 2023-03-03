Manchin Reacts to DOI Memo on Cook Inlet Lease Sale

Manchin: I will not support anyone who agrees with this type of misguided reasoning

Charleston, WV — Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the following statement on a memo mistakenly posted by the U.S. Department of the Interior that shows internal deliberations around Cook Inlet Lease Sale 258.

“The Department of the Interior mistakenly posted an internal memo making recommendations to Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management, Laura Daniel Davis, on the Cook Inlet Oil and Gas Lease Sale 258 mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act. I am appalled by its contents, which make crystal clear that this administration is literally putting their radical climate agenda ahead of the needs of the people of Alaska and the United States.

"Specifically, this memo states that, at a lower royalty rate, ‘If a Cook Inlet prospect would be developed, there would be additional government revenues and greater energy security for the State of Alaska, especially if development of natural gas resources in the Cook Inlet ameliorated the long-term supply challenges facing the Anchorage area. Nevertheless, because of the serious challenges facing the Nation from climate change and the impact of GHGs from fossil fuels, BOEM is not recommending this option…’

"The Inflation Reduction Act, which mandated this lease sale, is first and foremost an energy security bill. But despite this fact, this Administration continues to ignore Congressional intent and instead panders to environmental groups at the expense of shoring up American energy security and keeping Americans safe. The contents of this memo speak volumes - if this is what this Administration truly believes and is how they are going to make decisions, it is unacceptable. It’s a clear and intentional threat to energy security and the all-of-the above energy policy Congress has consistently reinforced. I will not support anyone who agrees with this type of misguided reasoning.”