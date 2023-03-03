AI tech in eCommerce - SF Merchmixer, an AI meetup for Shopify merchants in San Francisco
Argoid organizes SF Merchmixer: AI in ecommerce meetup for Shopify merchants on March 23, 2023, in San Francisco.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapidly growing e-commerce and D2C industry is quite strongly linked to the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. To equip Shopify merchants with AI know-how and effective AI solutions to grow their business, AI tech leader Argoid has organized the ‘SF Merchmixer: AI meetup for Shopify merchants’. This is an in-person event and will be held on March 23, 2023, in San Francisco.
Argoid's AI engine delivers personalized product recommendations and search that has enabled customers to grow repeat visitor conversions and revenue. Argoid's founders are personalization and data analytics leaders, and have a deep understanding of ecommerce as well.
This event will bring together Shopify merchants and industry leaders in the fields of AI and e-commerce to discuss the latest advancements. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about AI technologies, network with other ecommerce leaders, and gain insight into how these technologies can be used to improve e-commerce sales and conversions.
Hosted by Gokul Muralidharan, CEO, Argoid, the event features experts who will share insights on the current state of AI technology in e-commerce, the potential for AI-based personalization strategies, and share ecommerce AI success stories.
It will also feature discussions and breakout sessions on acquisition, conversion, retention where attendees can engage in deeper, 1:1 conversation on these topics with an expert in AI and e-commerce.
The mixer event is open to Shopify merchants, managers and ecommerce entrepreneurs and leaders. The event is free and tickets are available online through Eventbrite: SF Merchmixer: AI meetup for Shopify merchants.
Argoid
email us here
From Argoid
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram