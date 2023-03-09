THE FUNDED TRADER; FIRST EVER COMPANY TO GAMIFY PROP TRADING, PAYS OUT $40M TO USERS

Traders can unlock up to $600k accounts to earn profit and become professional traders Angelo Ciaramello, Founder and CEO, The Funded Trader The Funded Trader reaches a milestone payout to users, totaling $40 million.

The Funded Trader has created an alternative path to financial freedom for more than 30,000 individuals from all walks of life

We're not stopping here. Our goal is to get to $100 million in payouts by the end of 2023.” — Angelo Ciaramello, Founder and CEO, The Funded Trader

NEW YORK, ), UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first company in the world to gamify prop trading, The Funded Trader , hit a major milestone this week, achieving $40 million in payouts to users, further cementing the revolutionary platform as an industry leader anchored in transparency and integrity.“This is a huge deal for us and this industry. We couldn’t be more excited to payout $40 million to our users," said Angelo Ciaramello, Founder and CEO of The Funded Trader. “It’s the most important stat for this industry and the true measure of success for our company. And, we're not stopping here. Our goal is to get to $100 million in payouts by the end of 2023.”Since its inception, The Funded Trader has created an alternative path to financial freedom for more than 30,000 individuals from all walks of life; including fast food workers, college students, new moms and former professional football players. The rise of The Funded Trader is becoming synonymous with prop trading and outperforming its competitors with over 5,200 reviews and an excellent 4.6 TrustPilot score. Success stories range from a stay-at-home mom in Malaysia who earned a $120,000 payout to an UberEats delivery driver who made $28,000 in profit.The Funded Trader was founded in 2021 when 27-year-old Angelo Ciaramello, with a background in IT operations, embarked on a single idea - gamifying prop trading. Ciaramello’s groundbreaking idea to completely transform the fintech industry by gamifying capital markets retail trading has led to exponential growth and success for The Funded Trader. The platform provides an immersive medieval-themed experience to users who compete to earn video-game-style achievements by leveling up through challenges and grabbing the top spots on the community leaderboard. Upon completing trading challenges, successful users earn the opportunity to trade the company’s capital and receive a percentage of their profits to build their kingdom.Along the way, TFT has built a vibrant community of traders at all levels of their journey through its YouTube channel and Podcast, featuring interviews with top traders, CEO’s Q&A, community updates and the opportunity to join their Affiliate Program. The platform also hosts a Discord server, where more than 65,000 individuals worldwide share their trading experiences and get real-world insight into the markets.TFT recently launched The Knight’s Challenge , a one-step trading challenge where users attempt to earn a 10% profit target under the mission's guidelines. Should they prove successful, they’ll earn a fully-funded account and be able to earn a cash payout in as little as a week. Additionally, The Funded Trader is about to take their gamified experience to the next level when they unveil a new website this month.Find out more and join the Kingdom on The Funded Trader, visit: www.thefundedtraderprogram.com

