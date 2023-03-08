Tigray, Ethiopia: The Unspoken Tragedy

Author Issayas Yrgaw Bahta's upcoming book, "The Tigrayan Electrician," sheds light on the horrors his father experienced during a similar conflict in 1976 and the parallels to the current situation in Tigray.

The new book, The Tigrayan Electrician, highlights how history is sadly repeating itself once again in Ethiopia.

The civilian toll of what is likely the greatest conflict-driven, humanitarian catastrophe of the 21st century is matched only by the deafening silence insulating it.” — Issayas Yrgaw Bahta

NEWARK, DE, US, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nobel Peace Prize-winning premier of Ethiopia and his allies isolated the six million people of Tigray, in northern Ethiopia under a total communication and transportation blockade and launched a vicious war on November 4, 2020. The US was holding presidential elections and the world’s attention was laser focused on the polling returns. Barely months had passed since the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Norway. Out of sight of the world’s attention, the Ethiopian army and their allies committed unspeakable atrocities in Tigray, including ethnic cleansing, mass killing, and widespread sexual violence. The civilian toll of what is likely the greatest conflict-driven, humanitarian catastrophe of the 21st century is matched only by the deafening silence insulating it.

In the upcoming book The Tigrayan Electrician, author Issayas Yrgaw Bahta decries the silence that surrounded his father’s murder at the hands of the Ethiopian authorities in 1976. The author recounts the desperation of his family left to tend to a wounded parent in total isolation, while Ethiopian soldiers went on a rampage in the neighborhood executing more defenseless civilians under the cover of darkness. At the time of his father’s killing the author was fifteen years old. The Tigrayan Electrician retraces the desolation of that night and the arduous flight of the author across the border, to seek safety in neighboring Sudan.

Half a century later the same crime is being perpetrated by the Ethiopian government on a massive scale against his father’s birthplace, the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia. Sadly, the world has been watching with little interest the slow systematic demise of the whole Tigrayan population.

The book is dedicated to the memory of the victims of the ongoing genocide in Tigray and all proceeds will be donated to support the survivors. The book is set to be released in March 2023.

