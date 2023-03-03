The Annual National Re-UP Experience is Set to Honor Community Leaders and Grammy-Nominated Music Executive
Re-UP to Stay UP!”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Service and Leadership Academy (CSLA), a division of BounceBackology LLC, is gearing up for its first annual National Re-UP Experience. The Re-UP Experience is an annual nationwide award show created to recognize and honor excellence among individuals, organizations, and creatives for their efforts to serve their communities through their gifts, talents, and services. Among this year's honorees are Grammy-nominated Music Executive and CEO of BMB Records, Brian Maurice Brown for Trailblazer of the Year; President of Diversity Press, Darrell Johnson for Lifetime Achievement Award; and Founder of Don't Sleep, Dominic Dorsey II for Community Leadership Award. This year's theme is "We All The Way Up!"
The award show will feature other categories, For-Profit of the Year, BounceBackologist of the Year, and Nonprofit of the Year, of which nominees across the nation have been selected. The list of nominees can be found on the event’s website. This year's weekend of events will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, at The Spotlight Community Center and the Gallery Event Center, both event sponsors, from Friday, March 17th through Saturday, March 18th. This year's event is hosted by comedian, Makeba and will feature live performances by Hip-Hop artist, Troche; R&B Artist, JacobAlexander; Contemporary Gospel Artist, Komoca; and Spoken Word Artists, Genesys Uniq and Thomas Kneeland. The event also features a VIP Black Carpet, Mixer, All-White After Party, Brunch, Activities, and more.
Founder and CEO of BounceBackology LLC, Jacquie Murrell, better known as “Lady J,” is the creator of the Re-UP Experience and joined together with nine other powerhouse women, they form the committee for the Community Leadership and Service Academy; Rhonda Thompson of Total Breakthrough Center in Georgia; Shirley Carson of Survivor’s Visions Inc. in Indiana; Shamala Wright of Evolving Into Me LLC in Indiana; Athena Salisbury and Ranada Dalton of Empowered Living Inc. in Indiana; Celia Colon of Giving Other Dreams in Illinois; Shan White of God Didn’t Forget About Me Apparel in Georgia; Caramel Lucas of Keepin’ It Real with Caramel in Florida; and Shuntell Alston of You’re Worth Fighting 4 Inc. in Indiana.
General admission tickets and information are available at www.reupexperience.com. Membership opportunities will open in late Spring 2023, and nominations for 2024 will open in May of 2023. The CSLA's mission is to help cultivate, empower, equip, and honor excellence among individuals, organizations, and creatives who serve their communities through their gifts, talents, and services.
Major event sponsors include The Spotlight Community Center of Indiana, The Gallery Event Center of Indiana, E.G.O. Entertainment Network of Indiana, and BeYou Movement of Indiana.
