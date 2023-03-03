Gia and The Waves of Sadness by Kate Koo is available now
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate Koo, who lost her grandmother recently, dedicates this book to everybody who has experienced the loss of a loved one. As the author came to terms with and accepted her feelings, she wrote this book as a part of her healing process.
Gia gives into fear and sadness at the prospect of being without her dog. She attempts to resist her feelings of sorrow, but they wash over her like a tsunami. While on her journey, Gia learns to accept and even embrace her full range of emotions, including grief. And she discovers the beauty and uniqueness of her life when she accepts the whole spectrum of human emotions. Furthermore, she recognizes the connection between feelings and interpersonal relationships.
Through this book, Kate Koo has used her life experience to create a story of hope and healing for her readers. What should a parent do when tragedy strikes, such as coping with their child's grief at the loss of a family pet? Teaching children that it is acceptable to experience negative emotions is a challenge. However, the metaphor of a gentle wave in this book will give grieving children the strength they need to go forward. And it can aid parents in comprehending their children's emotions as well.
About the Author
Kate Koo was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea. Kate received her bachelor's degree in Environmental Engineering from Ewha Women's University in Seoul and then went on to work as an analyst for SK, one of the largest companies in Korea. When Kate was younger, she took up the violin and quickly rose through the ranks, playing with youth orchestras and even as a soloist with a city symphony by the time she was in middle school. She began to educate herself on the subject of feelings by reading widely. It took her a long time, but she eventually developed emotional awareness, bravery, and self-compassion through ballet, violin, and classical singing as meditation. Her decision to become a writer and illustrator was a conscious one she made after finishing this book.
Grab your copy from Amazon
