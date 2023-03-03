Multi-Award-Winning Hair Champion Dody Constantinou joins Lazarou Duke Street Hair Salon & Barbers Cardiff
CARDIFF, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dody – born Odysseas Constantinou is part of the Constantinou hairdressing dynasty, he started his journey in the hair industry young. At age 8 he had his first Saturday job at his grandfather’s hair salon & barbershop, he participated in his first hair championship at age 13. 21 years of competing followed, in 2010 he decided to formally end his competition time and joined his uncle Simon Constantinous’s salon full-time. Now in 2023 he joins Lazarou Duke Street Hair Salons & Barbers in Cardiff to start a new creative venture in his life.
Dody’s career in professional hair competitions was nothing short of eventful. He participated in over 100 competitions in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Russia and South Korea. Amongst his greatest accolades are:
British Champion 2001 & 7 times thereafter
British Champion in Lady’s Creative Hair 2009
Junior and Senior Trainer for British World Cup Team 2008
Part of the Junior Squad that won the World Cup
Participating in hairdressing and barbering competitions is a full-time commitment. “Competitions are incredibly hard work. During that time, you breathe and live hair. I spent every spare minute on practicing and training for competitions – I was the first person to arrive in the salon and the last person to leave.”
The drive to win and showcasing his best work kept him going. It was his family network that supported Dody throughout this competitive time.
The Constantinou family played an important role in the development and evolution of the hairdressing and barbering industry.
The advice Dody Constantinou would give to young people wanting to compete in hairstyling and barbering competitions on a professional level is to demonstrate dedication and commitment for the craft on a daily basis:
“Preparation is everything. At a competition you don’t have much time. Cutting, colouring and styling hair needs to become second nature to you, you need to be able to think on your feet, make a decision and stick with it.”
In 2010, at the age of 37, Dody ended his career in hair competitions. Throughout his career Dody has participated as well as judged competitions and trained peers on their journey to become exceptional stylists and barbers. Currently he sees his role more leaned towards mentoring and upskilling young talent and colleagues.
In February 2023 Dody Constantinou joined Andreas Lazarou and his team to continue his creative journey in the hair industry. Dody sees his new chapter at Lazarou Duke Street Salon & Barbers as fantastic new adventure.
Similar to the Constantinous, the Lazarou family has a significant influence in the hairdressing and barbering industry in the UK. First established in 1966 the Lazarou family now runs the Lazarou Hair Group with multiple hair salons and barber shops across South-Wales. The Lazarou family is known for their innovative and creative approach in hairdressing, which has helped them gain a loyal client base.
For more information about Dody’s career and journey, please visit Lazarou Duke Street Cardiff.
