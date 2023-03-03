Media Advisory: Canada Post to announce first depot using all-electric vehicles
OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post invites media to attend the unveiling of its first depot using all-electric corporate delivery vehicles on Thursday, March 9. The electric vehicles will be on-site for the announcement.
As part of Canada Post's plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the company has committed to electrifying half of its national fleet of approximately 14,000 vehicles by 2030 and the entire fleet by 2040.
WHO:
Special guests:
WHERE:
Nanaimo depot
WHEN:
Thursday, March 9 at 11 am, Pacific Time
