Media Advisory: Canada Post to announce first depot using all-electric vehicles

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post invites media to attend the unveiling of its first depot using all-electric corporate delivery vehicles on Thursday, March 9. The electric vehicles will be on-site for the announcement.

As part of Canada Post's plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the company has committed to electrifying half of its national fleet of approximately 14,000 vehicles by 2030 and the entire fleet by 2040.

WHO: Special guests:

Suromitra Sanatani, Chair of the Board of Directors of Canada Post

Doug Ettinger, President and CEO of Canada Post







WHERE: Nanaimo depot

1847 East Wellington Road in Nanaimo







WHEN: Thursday, March 9 at 11 am, Pacific Time



