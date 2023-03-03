ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Proposes $2,500 Tax Credit to Recruit New Teachers, Nurses, and Police Officers in Pennsylvania

“We want to send a clear message from the jump in my first budget: if you want to be a police officer, a teacher, or a nurse – we want you here in Pennsylvania, and the Commonwealth is going to put our money where our mouth is and have your back.”

Harrisburg, PA – This morning, Governor Josh Shapiro announced he will propose a three-year tax incentive of up to $2,500 a year for newly certified teachers, nurses, and police officers in his upcoming Budget Address. Governor Shapiro understands the critical workforce shortage the Commonwealth faces and is committed to taking action to support workers and businesses.

“I’ll be proposing a new $2,500 personal income tax credit to hire new cops, teachers, and new nurses every year for at least the next three years,” Governor Shapiro told KYW Newsradio and KDKA this morning. “It’s going to help us put more teachers in the classroom, more nurses in the hospital, and more police officers and troopers in our communities.”

Earlier this week, Governor Shapiro also shared that his upcoming budget proposal will include a 50% increase for the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program and a 25% increase in funding for computer science and STEM education through Pennsylvania’s PA Smart Program.

Building an economy that works for everyone, ensuring that every Pennsylvania child receives a quality education, and making communities across the Commonwealth safer are Governor Shapiro’s top priorities – and Pennsylvanians can expect to see these priorities reflected in his first Budget Address on Tuesday, March 7.

Read what people are saying about Governor Shapiro’s proposal.

Associated Press: Shapiro aims tax break at police officers, teachers, nurses

Saying Pennsylvania is in the midst of a workforce crisis, Gov. Josh Shapiro said he will propose a three-year incentive of up to $2,500 a year for newly certified teachers, police officers and nurses when the Democrat unveils his budget plan on Tuesday.

The incentive is a tax credit designed to help address complaints from school boards, police departments and hospitals about the growing difficulty in filling critical positions in public safety, health and education, administration officials said.

“The trend lines on all three of these are getting worse,” Shapiro said Friday during a regularly scheduled appearance on KDKA-FM in Pittsburgh. “So I think if we don’t act now, these numbers are just going to go up, and when I say ‘up’ I mean in a bad way.”

KYW Newsradio: Gov. Shapiro to propose tax incentives for educators, nurses, cops in first budget address

Gov. Josh Shapiro plans to propose new incentives for workers in education, public safety and public health in his first budget address.

Since the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the country has faced critical staffing shortages in front-line professions, including teachers, nurses and police officers.

Shapiro, in his first budget address on Tuesday, is set to propose a tax credit for Pennsylvanians who acquire a license or certification in these fields, or for individuals in these fields who move to the Keystone State with Pennsylvania-recognized credentials.

KDKA Newsradio: Shaprio proposes incentives for new nurses, teachers and law enforcement

Governor Josh Shapiro plans to offer incentives to fill jobs struggling most with staffing shortages. […]

Shapiro tells News Radio KDKA he will propose a three-year incentive of up to $2500 a year for newly certified teachers, police officers and nurses. All fields currently struggling to hire.

“One in four nursing jobs in Pennsylvania are unfilled, we’re short more than 1,200 municipal police officers all across this commonwealth,” said Shaprio. “We’ve got kids cramming into overstuffed classrooms because we’ve got so many teacher vacancies.”

WGAL: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to propose tax credits for newly-certified teachers, police officers, nurses

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro next week will propose tax credits for newly-certified teachers, police officers and nurses worth as much as $2,500 a year for three years, WGAL has learned.

Administration officials said the tax credit would apply to Pennsylvania residents that either acquire a license or certification in those fields after January 2023 or to individuals that move into Pennsylvania with a state-recognized credential in those fields.

The proposal from Shapiro, a Democrat and the state’s former attorney general, is intended to help guide more qualified candidates to fields where many employers involved with public health, safety and education are struggling to find workers.

PoliticsPA: Shapiro To Propose Tax Credit For Frontline Personnel

During a Friday morning interview with KYW NewsRadio in Philadelphia, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that he plans to propose new incentives for workers in education, public safety and public health in his first budget address.’

He will propose a tax credit for Pennsylvanians who acquire a license or certification in front-line professions, including teachers, nurses and police officers, or for individuals in these fields who move to the Keystone State with Pennsylvania-recognized credentials.

They would be eligible for a refundable tax credit of up to $2,500 a year over three years.

“We’re facing a really critical workforce shortage across the Commonwealth,” Shapiro said in the interview. “One in 4 nursing jobs in Pennsylvania are unfilled. We’re short more than 1,200 municipal police officers. We’re seeing cramped classrooms because we don’t have enough teachers. If we don’t act now, these numbers are only going to get worse. Communities will suffer.”

###