Canada opens operations centre in the Philippines to boost global immigration processing capacity

MANILA, Philippines, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Given the importance of the Indo-Pacific region and its impact on Canadians, a comprehensive and inclusive strategy is crucial to guide Canada's actions. To this end, Canada is investing in fostering ties between Canadians and the region as part of its Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Today, Rechie Valdez, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Streetsville, announced on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the opening of a new application processing centre in Manila, Philippines. This initiative supports Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and helps boost immigration application processing within Canada's centralized network, as well as abroad.

The new centre is located within Canada's Embassy in Manila and will be supported by 37 new employees. The added capacity is part of Canada's ongoing efforts to accommodate the high volume of visa applications from around the world, and will support ongoing efforts to also improve client service and help achieve Canada's planned increases to immigration levels in the years to come.

By expanding its presence overseas, Canada is making strategic investments, with the goal of bringing more people to Canada—whether to visit, study, work or immigrate permanently.

"Canada is set to welcome a record number of newcomers in the years ahead to fuel our economic growth. This will give us an advantage in the global race for talent, and support key sectors and industries. Today's announcement to open a new centre supported by 37 new employees in the Philippines is another example of Canada's work to boost immigration processing, as we continue to promote greater diversity among those looking to visit, study, work and live in Canada."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Canada and the Indo-Pacific share deep people-to-people ties, which are not only vast but expanding rapidly. This operations centre will help facilitate travel, attract highly skilled workers to Canada, and meet the needs of our economy today and in the future."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy is crucial in addressing the impact of the region on Canadians, including the Filipino community. The opening of the new application processing centre in Manila is a strategic investment that will benefit Filipinos by providing more efficient processing of visas and supporting Canada's planned increases to immigration levels. By expanding our presence overseas, we are committed to facilitating the immigration process for those who want to visit, study, work, or immigrate permanently to Canada."

– Rechie Valdez, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Streetsville

Canada's Immigration Levels Plan has set targets of 465,000 permanent residents in 2023, 485,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025.

IRCC has visa offices in more than 50 locations in Canadian embassies, high commissions, and consulates around the world. The new application processing centre is located in the Embassy of Canada in Manila.

As part of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the Government of Canada is investing $74.6 million over 5 years, and $15.7 million ongoing, to boost the department's application processing capacity both domestically and in the Indo-Pacific region.

Ever-increasing people-to-people ties between Canada and the Philippines contribute to the growth of both societies. According to the 2021 census, 960,000 people of Philippine origin live in Canada, while a growing number of Filipino citizens visit family and friends in Canada, study at Canadian colleges and universities or immigrate to Canada.

With diplomatic relations beginning in 1949, Canada and the Philippines will mark their 75th year of strong and friendly bilateral relations in 2024.

