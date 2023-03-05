Submit Release
Discover the path to lifetime of joy and happiness by recognizing and embracing the joy and happiness that surrounds us

Pennie Hunt, in her third book of the "Love Your Life- No Matter What!" series provides practical advice for achieving a fulfilled and satisfied life

The happiest, healthiest people are the ones who can accept and adapt to change”
— Pennie Hunt

CHEYENNE, WY, USA, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is a blank canvas for us to design. Create your own masterpiece of joy and happiness.

Pennie Hunt, author of “Love Your Life- No Matter What! 76 Tips to Live Life with Love and Gratitude” and “Love Your Life- No Matter What! -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss,” continues her groundbreaking work in her 3rd book of the Love Your Life- No Matter What! Series, “Love Your Life- No Matter What! 76 Tips to Create Joy and Happiness”. She has gone beyond quotes and quips to provide practical advice for achieving a more fulfilled and satisfied life.

Love Your Life- No Matter What! 76 Tips to Create Joy and Happiness helps us to discover our path to a lifetime of joy and happiness by recognizing and embracing the joy and happiness that surrounds all of us.

Pennie shares her secrets to success and happiness as well as thought-provoking yet simple tips and techniques to increase your personal joy and happiness level. She explains why comparison is the thief of joy and how lessons like: “Q-tip it = Quit Taking it Personally,” can change your life.

Pennie recommends counting smiles and laughing more. She teaches the power of forgiveness, how to become a memory maker and why we need to think about getting old when we’re 28 not 88. "Love Your Life No Matter What! 76 Tips to Create Joy and Happiness" is an insightful book with powerful tips which will boost your joy and happiness.

Included in this power-packed, bite-sized book are sections that will help us boost our joy and happiness, which include:
• Joy
• Happiness
• Relationships
• Be
• Health
• Change
• Fear
• Love
• Communication
• Meaning
• Believe
• Gratitude
• Findings


About PENNIE HUNT:
Pennie Hunt is a columnist, blogger, inspirational speaker, and the
author of the Love Your Life, No Matter What book series. Her weekly blog, Writings from The Corner of Spirit & Brave is read by people worldwide.

She is a member of the National Speakers Association, Women’s Speakers Association, and the President and founder of Journey Through, LLC.

After a series of life-changing events, including the death of her son, Pennie left her executive position in healthcare to follow her personal mission of helping others. She now writes and speaks about how to change, heal, and empower your life! Pennie’s personal successes and challenges have shaped her grateful-for-it-all viewpoint. She has combined her gift of communication with her own life lessons to follow her passion for helping others “Journey Through” this life with spirit, courage, and compassion.

About Pennie Hunt's Publisher - Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division
Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success’s Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors publish AND market their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.

For additional information on PENNIE HUNT, visit www.PennieHunt.com

To schedule an interview with PENNIE HUNT email PennieHunt@gmail.com
or call 307-760-7725

