USTA EASTERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH DWIGHT GLOBAL ONLINE SCHOOL
Under the agreement, Dwight Global will serve as the Official Program Sponsor of L3 Elite Junior TournamentsWHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eastern Section of the United States Tennis Association (USTA Eastern) is proud to announce Dwight Global as the Official Program Sponsor of Level 3 (L3) Elite Junior Tournaments. In this capacity, Dwight Global will maintain a robust presence at these events and help improve overall player experience, including contributing giveaways, featured speakers and other enhancements. “We are honored to work with Dwight Global to strengthen one of our signature competitive offerings,” said USTA Eastern Senior Director of Competition Julie Bliss Beal. “Our section has always remained steadfastly dedicated to developing well-rounded athletes, and that development extends beyond the confines of a tennis court. Dwight Global offers a world-class learning experience that also affords these young champions the opportunity to pursue their future in the sport.” L3 Elite Tournaments are considered the top competitions on offer in the USTA Eastern Section, with some of the best players ages 12-18 from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut competing at these events. They will be held four times throughout 2023, in January, May, June, and November.“Today, the demands placed on junior players are enormous. In order to perform and compete at the highest levels, these students need additional flexibility in their week to dedicate to training and travel. Dwight Global not only provides pre-professional tennis players with this critical flexibility, but also with top-notch academics that will prepare them for D1, D2, and D3 universities,” says Dr. Blake Spahn, Vice Chancellor of The Dwight Schools, who served as Captain of the 1994 Columbia University Ivy League Championship Tennis Team. As the leading choice for student-athletes in grades 6-12, we are thrilled to partner with USTA Eastern to bring Dwight Global academics to pre-professional tennis players across the Eastern Seaboard. Several prominent USTA Eastern players are currently enrolled at Dwight Global, and 2022 Wimbledon boys’ singles finalist Michael Zheng—of Montville, New Jersey—graduated from the school last spring. Zheng currently attends and competes for Columbia University in New York. Alongside his partner Learner Tien, Eastern player and Dwight Global current student Cooper Williams won the 2023 Australian Open boys’ doubles championship
and is headed to Harvard University in the fall.
About USTA Eastern
The USTA Eastern Section, currently based in White Plains, N.Y., is a not-for-profit community service organization whose mission is to promote and develop the growth of tennis. It is one of 17 geographic sections of the United States Tennis Association, the governing body of tennis in the United States, and supports more than 31,000 members. The section encompasses all of New York State, northern New Jersey and Greenwich, Connecticut. The section believes there is a place in the game for everyone, and its staff works to incorporate programs and initiatives that attract new and diverse audiences. The section also establishes and maintains rules of fair play, high standards of sportsmanship and represents, in its jurisdiction, the programs and policies of the USTA.
About Dwight Global
Ranked one of the top two online high schools in the U.S. by Newsweek magazine, Dwight Global is the leading choice for student-athletes in grades 6-12 looking to balance the pursuit of tennis with challenging academics. Students can select from Advanced Placement courses, the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, or personalized tracks. Online work is supplemented with on-campus study at Dwight School campuses in New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, and Dubai. Recent college matriculations include Princeton, Columbia, Harvard, Stanford, Yale, Duke, University of Pennsylvania, Notre Dame, Vassar, Georgetown, UCLA, UVA, University of Michigan, and Wesleyan. Learn more at dwight.global.
Monica LaMura
USTA Eastern
+1 203-556-1384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube