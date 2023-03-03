Vanuatu Calls For Ocean And Climate Action On The Global Stage
PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Excellency, Bakoa Kaltongga, Ministerial Special Envoy on Climate Change announced the launch of the Blue Prosperity Vanuatu initiative on a global stage at the Our Ocean Panama Conference. Blue Prosperity Vanuatu is a partnership with the Waitt Institute to implement 100% sustainable ocean management and fully protect at least 30% of Vanuatu's ocean by 2028.
The Our Ocean Conference is attended by ocean leaders and stewards from around the world. Hosted in Panama, the 2023 Our Ocean Conference aims to build partnerships between government, industry, science and civil society through bold, measurable, and voluntary commitments toward protecting the ocean. In 2021, Panama protected 30% of their ocean space and recently made a commitment to increase their marine protection to 40% by 2024.
During an address to global ocean leaders, Special Envoy Kaltongga highlighted Blue Prosperity Vanuatu’s goal to improve ocean health and economic resilience.
“We are living in a new reality of climate change, and our oceans are on the front lines. That is why I am especially proud to announce that we have launched the Blue Prosperity Vanuatu, a partnership between the Government of Vanuatu and the Waitt Institute to find new and innovative solutions to addressing ocean governance in the context of the climate emergency.”
Vanuatu is leading a number of global initiatives to protect the ocean, including tabling a Resolution at the UN General Assembly calling on an Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice on the obligations of States in respect of climate change. HE Kaltongga announced that more than 71 countries have now Co Sponsored the Resolution, making it highly likely to be adopted and a milestone for a small island nation to impact global ocean governance.
The Government of Vanuatu entered into a partnership with the Waitt Institute in February 2023 to launch a five-year program that will focus on three core areas, Marine Spatial Planning, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Fisheries. The program will be led by the Government of Vanuatu with input from stakeholders and communities.
He concluded his remarks encouraging collective ocean action for climate change resilience:
“For decades our indigenous communities have been working side by side with the government to co-manage coastal and marine systems. Our connection with the ocean is a defining aspect of our Kastom, Our culture, and our livelihoods. Our very identity is tied to the ocean. Together we will shape a new climate resilient future and safeguard our ocean resources for the betterment of all of humanity.”
About Blue Prosperity Vanuatu
Blue Prosperity Vanuatu is a partnership between the government of the Republic of Vanuatu and the Waitt Institute supporting the development of a marine spatial plan, a blue economy strategy, and sustainable fisheries management through a participatory planning process. Launched in February 2023, Blue Prosperity Vanuatu is a five-year program led by the government of Vanuatu and will focus on three core areas: Marine Spatial Planning, Blue Economy and Sustainable Fisheries.
