Barilla launch a limited-edition pack sold for charity to celebrate Mikaela Shiffrin’s historic 87th skiing victory.
Greatness starts with a great recipe: Barilla launch of a limited-edition pack sold for charity to celebrate Mikaela Shiffrin’s historic 87th skiing victory.
My partnership with Barilla means the world to me. Barilla was with me since the beginning. Words can't express just how proud I am to be part of the Barilla family for the last 12 years”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday’s record-breaking achievement from gold medallist skier, Mikaela Shiffrin as she won her 87th World Cup victory saw her receive the honour of being the “greatest skier of all time”. A record held for 34 years previously by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark with 86 wins, the passing on of the accolade is a historic moment.
— Mikaella Shiffrin
The victory marks the end of a chase that has been ongoing for the better part of a decade since Mikaela broke onto the scene in 2011. Barilla has been with Shiffrin since the beginning, her longest partnership to date, and shared each one of her victories. 12 years of togetherness, where Shiffrin and Barilla have always shared strong values, namely, nutrition, quality, family, and a passion for excellence.
As greatness starts with a great recipe, BluRhapsody by Barilla has designed a new special edition pack uniquely for Shiffrin, featuring pasta in the shapes of an “8” and a “7” to celebrate her enormous achievement and the longstanding relationship and emotional bond that the brand has had throughout the years with Mikaela. To honour her exceptional achievement, Barilla is launching an 87 second film and revealing the specially designed pack by BluRhapsody by Barilla for Mikaela, HERO VIDEO LINK HERE
Barilla has produced 87 LIMITED EDITION PACKS of which 86 will be signed by Mikaela and both auctioned and sold via the Charity Stars platform. Proceeds from the sales and auction will be going towards the support of Food for Soul - a non-profit organization founded by chef Massimo Bottura to promote social awareness on the topics of food wastage and hunger.
We've had the privilege of supporting Mikaela over the past 12 years. Since when she was a 15-year-old determined, kind, passionate and talented teenager. Besides being a champion, Mikaela represents the values that have always been at the heart of Barilla: care for others and for the planet. We could not be happier for her success. Mikaela has always been the best for us, now is the best in the world. ” commented Ilaria Lodigiani, VP Global Marketing Barilla.
Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated, adding, “My partnership with Barilla means the world to me. Barilla was with me since the beginning and has shared every single one of my victories. Words can't express just how proud I am to have been, and continue to be, part of the Barilla family for the last 12 years—my longest partnership to date! It is a surreal achievement, and one that I have worked incredibly hard to achieve. I am extremely grateful for everyone who has supported me in this journey. I have to give a big show of appreciation to my loved ones and also my Barilla family, who have been with me for such a large portion of my career, without your support and backing I wouldn’t be in the position I am in today.”
As leaders in their respective fields, Barilla and Mikaela have formed a unique connection which has seen the icons develop a world-leading partnership. With a plate of pasta, Barilla shares a sign of love to celebrate the joyful relationship between Shiffrin and Barilla. All purchase options of the exclusive packs are described and can be made via the Charity Stars.
BluRhapsody by Barilla has produced a total of 87 pasta packs. The first pack numbered #1 will be gifted to Mikaela Shiffrin. 9 packs (numbered from #2 - #10 will be auctioned for 5 days from the release day. The remaining 77 boxes (#11 - #87) will be sold as ‘buy now’ for a fixed price. Ranges of prices will be shown on the website.
-Ends-
Notes to Editor
About Barilla Group:
Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Tolerant and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.
Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company’s 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com, a testament to the journey of an icon among Made in Italy products and to the changes in Italian society. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople.
About Blu Rhapsody:
BLURHAPSODY: REINVENTING THE ART OF MAKING PASTA.
The highest expression of Made in Italy pasta: customizable shapes, colors and flavours. BluRhapsody is a 3D Food srl brand, a start-up of the Barilla Group. Thanks to 3D printing technology, it creates pasta shapes with a unique design. A new form of digital craftsmanship. The pasta is first kneaded by hand with the highest quality raw materials. Once ready, it undergoes transformation using cutting-edge technology. This is how pieces with surprising architectures are born, created to give life to unusual and multisensory experiences. Each process, whose design was developed in collaboration with international designers, represents a limited series, a small production of the highest quality. A revolution that takes the concept of pasta into the future.
www.blurhapsody.com
About FOOD FOR SOUL:
Food for Soul is a non-profit organization founded by chef Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore empowering local communities to cultivate a more just sustainable food system by saving food from waste and reducing barriers to food security and livelihood. Through advocacy and educational initiatives, they are giving consumers the tools to shift habits toward socially and environmentally responsible behaviors; while collaborating with local nonprofits to create Refettorio projects, community spaces with social kitchens, that recover and transform surplus and imperfect foods into nourishing meals for those most vulnerable alongside education and training programs.
More information: www.foodforsoul.it www.cookingisanactoflove.org Press enquiries: info@foodforsoul.it
Nobandile Mutseyekwa
MSL UK
+44 7855 965159
email us here