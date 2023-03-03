Robert J. Smith, BBA, MBA, MFA, PH.D., Accepted Into Forbes Business Council
Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and LeadersBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert J. Smith, Business Consultant at Smith Profits in Winter Garden, Florida has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Smith was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Smitty into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Smith has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Robert will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Smith will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“I’m honored to be a member of the Forbes Business Council. I’m happy to take a leadership role in our industry and to continue to provide expanded benefits to our clients and strategic partners.”
About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
To learn more about Smith Profits, visit https://SMITHPROFITS.com
Britt Reid
Smith Profits
+1 (407) 508-0200
email us here