Facts to Consider before Relying on ChatGPT and Other AI Content Generation Tools

SEO Experts are underwhelmed with AI Content

FAISALABAD, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent times, there has been a growing debate in the SEO community about the use of AI tools like ChatGPT for content generation. While some experts are underwhelmed by the quality of AI-generated content, Google recently clarified that AI content is not against its search guidelines. In light of this, here are three facts that businesses should consider before relying on AI-generated content.

1. Lack of Original Thought, Research, and Creativity
According to Shai Aharony, CEO of Reboot Online, ChatGPT and other AI tools lack the ability to write original, well-researched, and highly creative pieces of content. While AI has the potential to power new levels of expression and creativity, SEO experts believe that businesses that rely on these tools may hurt themselves in the long run.

2. Mass-Indexation of Low-Quality Content
Ben Harrison, CEO of WebOptic.com, has shared his insight that Black Hat SEO techniques haven't been favored by Google. Such tactics leverage low-quality content, which affects the credibility of Google's search engine. While AI-generated content might provide a quick boost, it's essential to note that Google rolls out an update every quarter of a year from 2021, a core update, and such manipulation gets sorted. Therefore, indexing many solutions to problems on Google via AI tools might not be a long-term solution.

3. AI Content Will Land Nowhere
Ben also insisted that high-quality content, backed by hours of research and analysis, can attract hundreds of journalists and increase brand awareness very swiftly. But with AI content, this scenario seems unlikely. Google's core updates from previous years have made SEO experts believe that factors like topical authority, no duplicate or plagiarized content, and high-quality content that can generate natural backlinks are the only long-term solutions to help businesses with their search engine rankings.

While AI has a lot of potential, businesses should use these tools wisely and not rely entirely on them for content creation. The only long-term solution for businesses looking to improve their search engine rankings is to invest in high-quality, well-researched content that generates natural backlinks and builds topical authority.

Usama Suffian
Novelty Ads
+1 737-271-3752
