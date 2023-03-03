Forbes 30/50 Summit 2023: Celebrating the Achievements of Women Around the World
Adriana Aristizabal, CEO of iVoice Communications, a Global PR Agency, to participate in Forbes 30/50 Summit in celebration of International Women’s Day
I would like to invite these incredible women to review their quality of life, in addition to the success of their companies, to look at themselves and make their self-care a personal priority.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adriana Aristizabal, Founder and CEO of iVoice Communications, former war correspondent, and a former Colombian diplomat in the United States, will join some of the most powerful women in the world who will gather in the United Arab Emirates' capital for the Forbes 30/50 Summit, taking place from March 7 to March 10, 2023. The event will celebrate International Women's Day and the remarkable achievements of women across the globe. The Forbes 30/50 Summit celebrates the achievements of women around the world, empowering and inspiring the next generation of female leaders.
Adriana Aristizabal returns to the Forbes 30/50 Summit for her second year, joining a group of entrepreneurs, thinkers, and politicians from around the world. “The Summit is a kind of cross-over generational opportunity for mutual mentorship between the 30 under 30 and 50 over 50 women,” Adriana says in a recent interview. She will be sharing her experiences with women at the summit, providing and receiving guidance and inspiration. In particular, Adriana will provide coaching, mentoring, and advice to the women on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, aiming to assist them with their goals and navigate the challenges they may face in their careers. She believes that taking risks, focusing on goals, and practicing self-care are essential for success. "I would like to invite these incredible women to review their quality of life, in addition to the success of their companies, to look at themselves and make their self-care a personal priority," concludes Adriana.
Aristizabal is looking forward to attending the summit with Gloria Steinem, an American legend in journalism, and hearing from Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, on the current situation in Ukraine. She will also participate with the Women of Wisdom Circle, a group of prominent Afghan women led by Heidi Kuhn, Founder and CEO of Roots of Peace. Heidi was selected as a Forbes 50 Over 50 Women of Impact, and she established the Women of Wisdom Circle to raise awareness about the impact of Afghan women on agriculture in the workforce.
ABOUT IVOICE COMMUNICATIONS
iVoice Communications Inc. is a global PR agency with over 10 years of experience in successfully promoting brands and attracting global audiences to our clients’ products and services. We specialize in communication strategies, PR campaigns, social media strategy, and consulting services for clients in the Global, US, and Hispanic-LATAM markets. Our team has developed strategic and broad relationships with global media partners and key members of the US media, as well as strategic partners throughout LATAM, Spain, and the United States of America. For more information visit www.ivoice.agency
ABOUT ROOTS OF PEACE
For the past 25 years, Roots of Peace has worked in war-torn countries around the world to remove the remnants of war, landmines, and unexploded ordinances, and restore the land to rebuild peaceful communities for generations to come. More than 500 million smallholder farming households across the world live on less than $2 a day. Building a sustainable, regenerative source of income that gives families livelihoods and stability is one of the most pressing issues to be addressed in post-conflict countries. With the help of Roots of Peace, farmers are addressing the key challenges to increased income by applying modern technology and farming techniques that result in increased yields and sustainability.
The Roots of Peace “Mines to Vines” approach has impacted over one million farmers and families. By removing landmines and the remnants of war, Roots of Peace frees land held hostage by unrest. In Afghanistan, it has facilitated the export of fresh fruits, nuts, and spices to markets around the world, contributing to the increase in Afghan agricultural exports from $250 million in 2014 to over $1.4 billion in 2020. Roots of Peace’s award-winning methodology is rooted in building a business model for peace: providing market-driven solutions tailored to rural communities in war-torn lands and serving as a catalyst for industry-wide development across the world. For more information visit www.RootsofPeace.org
