Delaware Joins Equity in Infrastructure Project

Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski joined Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje and Department of Transportation officials from four other states this week to sign the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) pledge.

The Equity in Infrastructure Project was created to improve public contracting practices by creating more opportunities for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUBs) to build generational wealth and reduce the racial wealth gap by creating more prime, joint venture and equity contracting opportunities for these firms.

Pledge signers will work to increase the number, size and percentage of HUBs growing to prime contractors, participating in joint ventures or as equity participants by December 2025. A total of 13 states have now signed the EIP pledge.

Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUBs) includes firms designated as Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE), Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises, and Small Business Enterprises.

“As we continue the work to ensure that state government is inclusive, diverse, and representative of all Delawareans, we are also committed to doing the same with our business community who provide services for all our state agencies,” said Governor Carney.

“I am proud Delaware is one of 13 states to have signed this pledge. This furthers DelDOT’s commitment to equity in transportation by expanding opportunities for HUBs across our state,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “Over the course of this year we are implementing new training opportunities, streamlining our process, and creating specific contracts tailored towards advancing HUBs.”

“The Equity in Infrastructure Project is in an exciting initiative that will allow us to continue to build capacity among minority and women-owned businesses in our state,” added Wendy Henry, DelDOT’s Civil Rights Administrator. “We are confident that these actions will truly make a difference as we further create contracting opportunities.”

More information about Delaware’s DBE program can be found at deldot.gov/Business/dbe/

EIP was co-founded in 2021 by Denver International Airport CEO Phillip A. Washington, former US Deputy Secretary of Transportation John D. Porcari and others in anticipation of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and to advance President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative and his executive order 13985 on Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities pledging to increase by 2026 the share of federal contracts that go to small and disadvantaged businesses.