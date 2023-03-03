2023 Global Insurance Symposium Announces Event Headliners

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International leaders in insurance, technology and government will convene at the 2023 Global Insurance Symposium, to be held in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 18-20. The Symposium's speakers and panelists will offer industry-shaping insights on new ideas and challenges facing insurance, insurtech and startup companies as well as regulators during this preeminent event.



"We are excited to welcome some of the most prominent names and thought leaders within the global insurance industry as headliners at this year's event," said Greater Des Moines Partnership President & CEO Jay Byers. "This year's presenters, convening in the hub of the U.S. insurance industry, will be covering an array of critical topics impacting Symposium attendees and their companies as well as the future of the insurance industry."

The three-day event will be co-chaired by Jason Gross, Vice President & Head of Platform for ManchesterStory and Aaron Pearce, General Counsel for Berkley Agribusiness and Continental Western Group, who will deliver opening and closing remarks. Lard Friese, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Management Board, Aegon N.V., Will Fuller, President and CEO of Transamerica, and Peter Gailliot, Managing Director, Global CIO of the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) and Head of Fixed Income FIG Portfolio Management, will serve as the global keynote speakers.

The Symposium will feature panelists leading important conversations on various insurance topics, in addition to opportunities for attendees to network and visit the annual InsurTech Expo showcasing the latest in insurance technologies.

Event headliners and highlights include:

CEO Panel – moderated by Doug Ommen , Insurance Commissioner of Iowa; panelists include Anant Bhalla , CEO and President of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company; Jeff Dailey , Chairman of Farmers Insurance; Kendall Jones , President and CEO of ProAg; and Tom Swank , Chairman & CEO of American Enterprise Group

, Insurance Commissioner of Iowa; panelists include , CEO and President of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company; , Chairman of Farmers Insurance; , President and CEO of ProAg; and , Chairman & CEO of American Enterprise Group Global Panel – moderated by Christine Holmes , Partner, EY; panelists include Petra Hielkema , Chairperson of EIOPA; John Huff , CEO of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers; and Michael Cosendine , CEO of NAIC

, Partner, EY; panelists include , Chairperson of EIOPA; , CEO of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers; and , CEO of NAIC Commissioners Panel – moderated by Patrick Hughes , Partner of Faegre Drinker; panelists include Jim Donelon , Insurance Commissioner of Louisiana, Eric Dunning , Director of Insurance, Nebraska; Mike Kriedler , Insurance Commissioner of Washington; and Andy Mais , Insurance Commissioner of Connecticut

, Partner of Faegre Drinker; panelists include , Insurance Commissioner of Louisiana, , Director of Insurance, Nebraska; , Insurance Commissioner of Washington; and , Insurance Commissioner of Connecticut InsurTech Founder Panel – Manish Bhatt , CEO and Co-Founder of Plum Life; Bill Suneson , CEO of Bindable; and Brent Williams , Founder, CEO and President of Benekiva

, CEO and Co-Founder of Plum Life; , CEO of Bindable; and , Founder, CEO and President of Benekiva The annual Student Case Study Competition



The agenda also includes breakout sessions for attendees to discuss external pressure points, innovation best practices and more. Each of the breakout topics will connect to this year's conference theme – "Thriving in a Changing World".

Registration is available here. For more information, please visit: globalinsurancesymposium.com or email gishq@itagroup.com. For 2023 GIS sponsorship opportunities, please contact Susie Prue at sprue@itagroup.com or (515) 802-8539.

About the Global Insurance Symposium:

Since its inception in 2014, the Global Insurance Symposium has hosted thousands of leading insurance and financial service professionals and regulatory authorities. During the GIS three-day event, attendees hear from the world's most renowned insurance experts and interact with fellow insurance industry colleagues from around the globe. The Global Insurance Symposium is presented by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the Iowa Insurance Division, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and members of the Iowa insurance industry. For more information, please visit: globalinsurancesymposium.com.

