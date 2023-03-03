Rally House Launches New Store in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House takes great pride in being Pittsburgh's go-to sports and merchandise retailer, which is why the company is excited to open yet another storefront in this market. Rally House North Hills Village is located off McKnight Road, just north of downtown. Here, shoppers will find friendly associates, one-of-a-kind local apparel, and stylish gear for many well-known pro and college teams.

Fans throughout Pittsburgh rely on Rally House for team gear and local merch, and the company is happy to build upon this strong connection with the city by adding a new storefront. "Our Rally House North Hills Village staff is eager to work with Pittsburgh fans," explains District Manager Sarah Hyde. "This city is always showcasing its team spirit and hometown pride, and our store has all the apparel, accessories, and gifts to put that passion on display."

Customers who shop at Rally House North Hills Village will find various respected brand names, like Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Nike, and Adidas. Additionally, the store carries gear for a wide variety of professional and college organizations. Some popular teams include the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, Pitt Panthers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and more.

Pittsburgh is home to many famous teams and numerous iconic brands, businesses, and attractions. Thankfully, Rally House North Hills Village offers an incredible selection of local apparel and gifts inspired by this unique city. Patrons can browse merchandise for area favorites like Pittsburgh Brewing, Primanti Bros, Pittsburgh Pickle, and others.

Rally House North Hills Village strives to provide a top-tier customer experience during every visit. Still, fans can explore a vast inventory of apparel and accessories online at www.rallyhouse.com, which can ship to any of the 50 states.

