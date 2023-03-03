Submit Release
Ciena to Webcast Financial Community Event

Ciena® Corporation CIEN today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming event with the financial community. This event will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions will be made available approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the live event in the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of Ciena's website.

  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
    Thursday, March 9, 2023 @ 11:00a.m. Eastern Time
    Speaker: David Rothenstein, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Corporate Secretary

About Ciena

Ciena CIEN is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

