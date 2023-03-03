FWC Capt. Rachel Bryant appointed State Boating Law Administrator

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) appointed Capt. Rachel Bryant as the State Boating Law Administrator representing Florida in the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.

“With the abundant opportunities to recreate on the water in Florida, the state plays an important role within NASBLA,” said Capt. Bryant. “I’m excited to take on the role of State Boating Law Administrator and look forward to the opportunity to work alongside other BLAs across the United States to further Florida’s safe boating mission.”

Capt. Bryant came to the FWC in 2012. She has a total of 29 years of law enforcement experience, including field training officer, general instructor, high liability instructor and as a member of the Environmental Emergency Response Team. She is currently serving as President of the State Law Enforcement Chiefs’ Association. Bryant began working in FWC’s Boating and Waterways Section in 2019.

Capt. Bryant leads the Boating Safety Unit, which is responsible for reviewing all boating accident reports that occur in Florida and providing instruction to all new recruits at the FWC academy on navigational rules, vessel law and boating accident investigation. The Boating Safety Unit also produces FWC’s annual Boating Accident Statistical Report for Florida and provides statistical data to multiple sections within the FWC and other agencies to improve boating safety. The information in the report is used for enforcement activities, education and outreach, and for local municipalities for consideration on managing local waterways.

“Capt. Bryant’s extensive experience in law enforcement and the contributions she has made to the Boating and Waterways section leaves me with no doubt she will be an asset to NASBLA and will represent the FWC and the state of Florida well.” said Maj. Rob Beaton, Boating and Waterways Section Leader.

About NASBLA

NASBLA is a national nonprofit organization that works to develop public policy for recreational boating safety. NASBLA represents the recreational boating authorities of all 50 states and the U.S. territories. NASBLA’s mission is to strengthen the ability of the state and territorial boating authorities to reduce death, injury and property damage associated with recreational boating and ensure a safe, secure and enjoyable boating environment.