Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,232 in the last 365 days.

Next Day Access Oak Brook, New Franchise Location

Sakher Almakhamreh, Owner of Next Day Access Oak Brook

Sakher Almakhamreh, Owner of Next Day Access Oak Brook

Next Day Access Oak Brook, Illinois Opens to Bring Accessibility and Mobility Solutions to Local Communities

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS , USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is pleased to announce a new location in Oak Brook, Illinois. Next Day Access Oak Brook franchise, a provider of residential and commercial accessibility and mobility products, is owned by Sakher Almakhamreh.

Almakhamreh moved to the United States from Jordan in 2016. Since living in the Oak Brook area, he opened an LLC consulting for foreign services. While in Jordan, Almakhamreh practiced law and prior to that was a supervisor for a dealer universal vehicle company. He also served in the Jordan military for seven years.

With the desire of wanting to start something new and challenging, Almakhamreh connected with a franchise agent and discovered Next Day Access. After learning more about the brand’s mission and meeting the staff, he felt Next Day Access is the right fit.

“There are three big reasons why I wanted to join the brand,” said Almakhamreh. “The first is helping my community who need accessibility solutions. The second is it’s a family-based business, which I like. Lastly, the home office staff. They are responsive, considerate, and compassionate.”

Next Day Access Oak Brook will focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages across Oak Brook and surrounding areas.

To learn more about Next Day Access Oak Brook, visit their website: www.nextdayaccess.com/oak-brook-il

About Next Day Access

Next Day Access is a local provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting www.nextdayaccess.com.

Kaylee Buscher
Next Day Access
+1 901-313-8714
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Next Day Access Oak Brook, New Franchise Location

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more