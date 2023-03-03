Next Day Access Oak Brook, New Franchise Location
Next Day Access Oak Brook, Illinois Opens to Bring Accessibility and Mobility Solutions to Local CommunitiesOAK BROOK, ILLINOIS , USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is pleased to announce a new location in Oak Brook, Illinois. Next Day Access Oak Brook franchise, a provider of residential and commercial accessibility and mobility products, is owned by Sakher Almakhamreh.
Almakhamreh moved to the United States from Jordan in 2016. Since living in the Oak Brook area, he opened an LLC consulting for foreign services. While in Jordan, Almakhamreh practiced law and prior to that was a supervisor for a dealer universal vehicle company. He also served in the Jordan military for seven years.
With the desire of wanting to start something new and challenging, Almakhamreh connected with a franchise agent and discovered Next Day Access. After learning more about the brand’s mission and meeting the staff, he felt Next Day Access is the right fit.
“There are three big reasons why I wanted to join the brand,” said Almakhamreh. “The first is helping my community who need accessibility solutions. The second is it’s a family-based business, which I like. Lastly, the home office staff. They are responsive, considerate, and compassionate.”
Next Day Access Oak Brook will focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages across Oak Brook and surrounding areas.
To learn more about Next Day Access Oak Brook, visit their website: www.nextdayaccess.com/oak-brook-il
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a local provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting www.nextdayaccess.com.
